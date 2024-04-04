ICC Approves Highway-Rail Crossing Upgrades for McDonough County

Springfield, IL, ILLINOIS, April 4 - The Illinois Commerce Commission recently approved a stipulated agreement to install new automatic warning devices and grade improvements at the North 2200th Road highway-rail grade crossing (AAR/DOT #072583L) of BNSF's railroad track near Prairie City, McDonough County.

"Investing in Illinois' existing rail safety infrastructure helps reduce collisions, injuries, and fatalities at highway-rail crossings," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan. "Illinois' Grade Crossing Protection Fund gives local governments and railroads the tools they need to make much-needed safety improvements like the ones in McDonough County."

The total estimated cost of the signal design and installation is $300,918. ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95 percent of the signal design and construction costs, in an amount not to exceed $285,872. BNSF will pay the remaining 5 percent of the cost to design and install the new crossing warning devices, and all future maintenance costs for the signals and circuitry.

The total estimated cost to renovate the existing highway approaches is $83,950, 100 percent of which will be funded via the GCPF.

All work is to be completed within 18 months from the Order date.

To read Stipulated Agreement 2308 in Docket No. T24-0016 click here.

