Project MFG Wraps Up Regional Rounds of the National Advanced Manufacturing Series
Teams at the first regional competition during the filming of the "Clash of Trades" reality show series.
Teams competed by producing machined parts from the plans provided and milling them out of a 5-axis CNC machine.
Inaddition to CNC machining, teams finished their projects showing off their fabrication and welding skills.
The National Advanced Manufacturing Competition Series began in October 2023. 320 students participated & the top 4 teams advance to the National Competition.UNITES STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project MFG, an organization focused on empowering the future generation of skilled trade professionals, is excited to wrap up the Regional Rounds in their 2024 Advanced Manufacturing Competition Series.
The 2024 National Advanced Manufacturing Competition Series is a multi-round competition that began in October of 2023. This year, 320 competitors from 80 schools representing 31 states and 2 Canadian provinces, registered to compete. In the end, only the top 4 teams will recieve an invitation to advance to the National Clash of Trades Championship, this year in Charlotte, North Carolina.
After the initial qualifying round was completed, all of the team’s projects were submitted and judged, and out of the 80 teams that started, 16 were invited to move on to the Regional Rounds and one step closer to the National Championship.
The first Regional Round was held at Texas A&M TEE’s facility in College Station, featuring six competing teams: Vincennes University, Autry Technology Center, Pickens Technical College, South Adams High School, Lowell High School, and Greenville Technical College. Each team brought their unique strengths and were eager to put their skills to the test and demonstrate their proficiency in various advanced manufacturing processes. The atmosphere was electric and this first regional round really set the bar high for the upcoming competitions.
The second Regional Round took place at Greenville Technical Colleges Center for Manufacturing and Innovation in Greenville, South Carolina. The event showcased six additional competing teams, including Kevin Dukes Career & Innovation Academy, Ulster Boces Career & Technical Center, Calhoun Community College, Minnesota State College Southeast, Central Alabama Community College, and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology. It became clear that the passion for skilled trades ran deep among all the participants, creating a truly inspiring and dynamic environment at the Greenville Technical College's Center for Manufacturing and Innovation.
The third and final regional round at the College of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, Nevada, was nothing short of thrilling. The three remaining teams, Yuba Community College, Fresno City College, and Everett Community College truly brought their A-game. All of the teams were faced with challenging tasks and obstacles to overcome but didn’t fail to prove their expertise in various areas such as CNC programming, Tig Welding, mill and lathe operations, 3 and 5-axis milling, and much more. After the completion of this regional round, all of the teams’ projects have been submitted and are currently in the process of being judged.
Very soon the top 4 qualifying teams will be invited to participate in the 2024 Clash of Trades National Championship! The remaining teams are preparing to showcase their skills in Charlotte North Carolina at the Stewart Haas Racing facility. Who will emerge victorious and claim the grand prize? Only time will tell as these talented teams give their all-in pursuit of glory. Get ready for an exhilarating showdown at the Clash of Trades National Championship!
Amy Moyer
Project MFG
+ +1 913-634-5404
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok