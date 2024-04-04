Project MFG Wraps Up Regional Rounds of the National Advanced Manufacturing Series

Teams at the first regional competition during the filming of the "Clash of Trades" reality show series.

Teams competed by producing machined parts from the plans provided and milling them out of a 5-axis CNC machine.

Inaddition to CNC machining, teams finished their projects showing off their fabrication and welding skills.

Teams from the Regionals #3 at College of Souther Nevadafilming Clash of Trades.