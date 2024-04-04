Trans-Pecos Nursing and Rehabilitation Welcomes Community to Open House Event
Trans-Pecos Nursing & Rehab celebrates with an open house in Pecos, TX. Mayor Teresa Winkles declares April 3, 2024, Trans-Pecos Nursing & Rehab Day.
Our open house event was a fantastic opportunity to connect with our neighbors and showcase the positive changes happening at Trans-Pecos Nursing and Rehabilitation.”PECOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trans-Pecos Nursing and Rehabilitation opened its doors to the community for an open house event on April 3rd, celebrating its newly renovated facilities and providing an opportunity for residents, families, and community members to meet the leadership team.
Guests at the event were treated to a tour of the facility, including the newly updated areas, and enjoyed light snacks while mingling with staff and residents. The highlight of the evening was a special address by Mayor Teresa Winkles, who proclaimed April 3rd, 2024, as Trans-Pecos Nursing and Rehabilitation Day, emphasizing the importance of community engagement and investment in the Pecos area.
"We are thrilled to share our recent renovations with the community and to reaffirm our commitment to providing quality care for our residents," said Ryan Harrington, President of Trans-Pecos Nursing and Rehabilitation. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create a welcoming and updated environment that fosters healing and well-being."
The renovations at Trans-Pecos Nursing and Rehabilitation include updates to the interior and exterior of the facility, including new flooring, enhanced landscaping, and fresh paint. These improvements reflect the facility's dedication to creating a comfortable and inviting space for residents and staff alike.
"We love being a part of the Pecos community and are excited to continue investing in its future," added Harrington. "Our open house event was a fantastic opportunity to connect with our neighbors and showcase the positive changes happening at Trans-Pecos Nursing and Rehabilitation."
Trans-Pecos Nursing and Rehabilitation is located at 1819 S Memorial Dr, Pecos, TX 79772. For more information about the facility, please contact Davy Hamm at (817) 768-3442 or Davy@trinityhealthcare.com
