Submit Release
News Search

There were 991 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,893 in the last 365 days.

THE WOODLANDS ANNOUNCES HIRES JOY REID AS NEW DIRECTOR OF NURSING

EASTLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Woodlands is excited to announce the addition of Joy Reid as the facility’s new Director of Nursing.

Joy is a Registered Nurse and has more than 20 years’ experience as Director and R.N. consultant in long term care, home health and assisted living facilities. During her career in healthcare, she functioned as an ER nurse, OR circulator, was in ambulatory care, and a pre- and post-op Nurse with I.V. therapy expertise. She began then focusing on being a long-term nurse and was a charge nurse as well as a med-surge nurse with more than 28 years in the healthcare industry.

Joy will be ensuring that all the residents are taken care of and getting the best possible care. She is excited to begin collaborating with the team at The Woodlands and bring her knowledge and experience to the facility. She wants The Woodlands to be the place where the community wants to come for recovery and call it home if needed. She believes in teamwork and wants a positive atmosphere for all residents and employees.

Joy has lived in Texas for the last 25 years and has three kids, nine grandchildren and one great grandchild. She enjoys playing golf and spending time with her grandkids.

The Woodlands is an assisted living and nursing and rehabilitation facility located in Eastland, Texas that offers a living alternative for those unable to care for themselves. We offer a wide array of health, rehabilitation, dietary, and social services for short- and long-term stays. The facility is licensed by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and participates in both Medicare and Medicaid Our philosophy is that living and recovering must include caring for the mind, body, and soul. When you cannot live or recover in your own home, we invite you to ours.

For more information about The Woodlands, visit www.thewoodlandseastland.com or call (254) 629-1001.

####

Wendy Moore
Trinity Healthcare
email us here

You just read:

THE WOODLANDS ANNOUNCES HIRES JOY REID AS NEW DIRECTOR OF NURSING

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.