THE WOODLANDS ANNOUNCES HIRES JOY REID AS NEW DIRECTOR OF NURSING
EASTLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Woodlands is excited to announce the addition of Joy Reid as the facility’s new Director of Nursing.
Joy is a Registered Nurse and has more than 20 years’ experience as Director and R.N. consultant in long term care, home health and assisted living facilities. During her career in healthcare, she functioned as an ER nurse, OR circulator, was in ambulatory care, and a pre- and post-op Nurse with I.V. therapy expertise. She began then focusing on being a long-term nurse and was a charge nurse as well as a med-surge nurse with more than 28 years in the healthcare industry.
Joy will be ensuring that all the residents are taken care of and getting the best possible care. She is excited to begin collaborating with the team at The Woodlands and bring her knowledge and experience to the facility. She wants The Woodlands to be the place where the community wants to come for recovery and call it home if needed. She believes in teamwork and wants a positive atmosphere for all residents and employees.
Joy has lived in Texas for the last 25 years and has three kids, nine grandchildren and one great grandchild. She enjoys playing golf and spending time with her grandkids.
The Woodlands is an assisted living and nursing and rehabilitation facility located in Eastland, Texas that offers a living alternative for those unable to care for themselves. We offer a wide array of health, rehabilitation, dietary, and social services for short- and long-term stays. The facility is licensed by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and participates in both Medicare and Medicaid Our philosophy is that living and recovering must include caring for the mind, body, and soul. When you cannot live or recover in your own home, we invite you to ours.
For more information about The Woodlands, visit www.thewoodlandseastland.com or call (254) 629-1001.
####
Wendy Moore
Joy is a Registered Nurse and has more than 20 years’ experience as Director and R.N. consultant in long term care, home health and assisted living facilities. During her career in healthcare, she functioned as an ER nurse, OR circulator, was in ambulatory care, and a pre- and post-op Nurse with I.V. therapy expertise. She began then focusing on being a long-term nurse and was a charge nurse as well as a med-surge nurse with more than 28 years in the healthcare industry.
Joy will be ensuring that all the residents are taken care of and getting the best possible care. She is excited to begin collaborating with the team at The Woodlands and bring her knowledge and experience to the facility. She wants The Woodlands to be the place where the community wants to come for recovery and call it home if needed. She believes in teamwork and wants a positive atmosphere for all residents and employees.
Joy has lived in Texas for the last 25 years and has three kids, nine grandchildren and one great grandchild. She enjoys playing golf and spending time with her grandkids.
The Woodlands is an assisted living and nursing and rehabilitation facility located in Eastland, Texas that offers a living alternative for those unable to care for themselves. We offer a wide array of health, rehabilitation, dietary, and social services for short- and long-term stays. The facility is licensed by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and participates in both Medicare and Medicaid Our philosophy is that living and recovering must include caring for the mind, body, and soul. When you cannot live or recover in your own home, we invite you to ours.
For more information about The Woodlands, visit www.thewoodlandseastland.com or call (254) 629-1001.
####
Wendy Moore
Trinity Healthcare
email us here