Killeen Nursing and Rehabilitation Announces Geoff Chudleigh as new Administrator
KILLEEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Killeen Nursing and Rehabilitation is excited to announce that Geoff Chudleigh has been hired as the facility’s new Administrator. Geoff is a Licensed Nursing Facility Administrator and has served in healthcare administration for over 12 years, including 10 years as a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator and Executive Director of an assisted living. He received his bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and his Master’s in Business from The Acton School of Entrepreneurship.
Geoff’s responsibilities will include overseeing all day-to-day aspects of running a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility. He will collaborate directly with employees, residents, and the Killeen community to ensure that all Killeen Nursing and Rehabilitation residents get the best care possible.
While at Killeen Nursing and Rehabilitation, Geoff said he wants to instill a commitment to quality. This will include reducing turnover of employees while promoting continuous improvement of customer satisfaction and quality care. Geoff said he is grateful and excited for the opportunity to serve as Killeen Nursing and Rehabilitation Administrator. Geoff stated, “I am excited about joining Killeen Nursing and Rehabilitation and look forward to collaborating with residents, families and staff to ensure we are a community and team where people feel at home and part of a family.”
When not at work, Geoff enjoys exercising outdoors, playing golf and spending time with his wife, Sophie and two daughters, Emma, and Violet.
Killeen Nursing and Rehabilitation is a nursing and rehabilitation facility located in Killeen, Texas that offers a living alternative for those unable to care for themselves. We offer a wide array of health, rehabilitation, dietary, and social services for short- and long- term stays. The facility is licensed by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and participates in both Medicare and Medicaid. Our philosophy is that living and recovering must include caring for the mind, body and soul. When you can’t live or recover in your own home, we invite you to ours.
For more information about Killeen Nursing and Rehabilitation visit www.killeennursing.com or call (254) 221-6380.
###
Wendy Moore
Geoff’s responsibilities will include overseeing all day-to-day aspects of running a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility. He will collaborate directly with employees, residents, and the Killeen community to ensure that all Killeen Nursing and Rehabilitation residents get the best care possible.
While at Killeen Nursing and Rehabilitation, Geoff said he wants to instill a commitment to quality. This will include reducing turnover of employees while promoting continuous improvement of customer satisfaction and quality care. Geoff said he is grateful and excited for the opportunity to serve as Killeen Nursing and Rehabilitation Administrator. Geoff stated, “I am excited about joining Killeen Nursing and Rehabilitation and look forward to collaborating with residents, families and staff to ensure we are a community and team where people feel at home and part of a family.”
When not at work, Geoff enjoys exercising outdoors, playing golf and spending time with his wife, Sophie and two daughters, Emma, and Violet.
Killeen Nursing and Rehabilitation is a nursing and rehabilitation facility located in Killeen, Texas that offers a living alternative for those unable to care for themselves. We offer a wide array of health, rehabilitation, dietary, and social services for short- and long- term stays. The facility is licensed by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and participates in both Medicare and Medicaid. Our philosophy is that living and recovering must include caring for the mind, body and soul. When you can’t live or recover in your own home, we invite you to ours.
For more information about Killeen Nursing and Rehabilitation visit www.killeennursing.com or call (254) 221-6380.
###
Wendy Moore
Trinity Healthcare
email us here