Submit Release
News Search

There were 991 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,893 in the last 365 days.

Killeen Nursing and Rehabilitation Announces Geoff Chudleigh as new Administrator

KILLEEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Killeen Nursing and Rehabilitation is excited to announce that Geoff Chudleigh has been hired as the facility’s new Administrator. Geoff is a Licensed Nursing Facility Administrator and has served in healthcare administration for over 12 years, including 10 years as a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator and Executive Director of an assisted living. He received his bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and his Master’s in Business from The Acton School of Entrepreneurship.

Geoff’s responsibilities will include overseeing all day-to-day aspects of running a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility. He will collaborate directly with employees, residents, and the Killeen community to ensure that all Killeen Nursing and Rehabilitation residents get the best care possible.

While at Killeen Nursing and Rehabilitation, Geoff said he wants to instill a commitment to quality. This will include reducing turnover of employees while promoting continuous improvement of customer satisfaction and quality care. Geoff said he is grateful and excited for the opportunity to serve as Killeen Nursing and Rehabilitation Administrator. Geoff stated, “I am excited about joining Killeen Nursing and Rehabilitation and look forward to collaborating with residents, families and staff to ensure we are a community and team where people feel at home and part of a family.”

When not at work, Geoff enjoys exercising outdoors, playing golf and spending time with his wife, Sophie and two daughters, Emma, and Violet.

Killeen Nursing and Rehabilitation is a nursing and rehabilitation facility located in Killeen, Texas that offers a living alternative for those unable to care for themselves. We offer a wide array of health, rehabilitation, dietary, and social services for short- and long- term stays. The facility is licensed by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and participates in both Medicare and Medicaid. Our philosophy is that living and recovering must include caring for the mind, body and soul. When you can’t live or recover in your own home, we invite you to ours.

For more information about Killeen Nursing and Rehabilitation visit www.killeennursing.com or call (254) 221-6380.

###

Wendy Moore
Trinity Healthcare
email us here

You just read:

Killeen Nursing and Rehabilitation Announces Geoff Chudleigh as new Administrator

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.