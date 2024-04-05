Make Space Storage Expands Presence in Trenton, Ontario with the Acquisition of Two Additional Properties

Make Space Storage Trenton

Make Space Storage is pleased to announce the addition of two more self-storage facilities in Trenton, Ontario.

TRENTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make Space Storage is excited to announce the acquisition of two premier self-storage properties in Trenton, Ontario. This strategic move marks a significant expansion of our footprint in the area, reaffirming our commitment to providing exceptional storage solutions to the Trenton area.

Formerly known as Pines Stor and Lok, these two properties boast a combined area of 4.6 acres, offering a total of 46,000 square feet of rentable space. With 500 units available, customers will have a variety of storage options to choose from, including standard lockers, climate-controlled lockers, and containerized storage.

Visible from Highway 401, one of the properties features a large array of solar panels, contributing to sustainability efforts and reducing environmental impact. The other property, located in the centre of neighbouring Frankford, caters to the surrounding community with convenient access.

"We are thrilled to have acquired these two premier self-storage facilities," said Eddie Conderan, General Manager of Storage Operations in Eastern Canada at Make Space Storage. "This acquisition strengthens our presence in Trenton and underscores our commitment to providing high-quality storage solutions tailored to the needs of our customers."

The addition of these properties expands Make Space Storage's capacity to serve both residential and commercial clients in the Trenton area. Whether customers require short-term or long-term storage solutions, they can trust Make Space Storage to meet their needs with professionalism and care.

As with all Make Space Storage locations, customers can expect exceptional service, advanced security features, and a seamless storage experience. Discover how Make Space Storage can simplify your storage needs. Visit makespacestorage.ca to explore our expanded presence in the Trenton area, access detailed information about our facilities, and seamlessly book your storage units online from the comfort of your home.

About Make Space Storage

Make Space Storage offers storage and moving services, such as portable storage container rentals, self-storage units, parking spot rentals and packing supplies. With multiple easily accessible storage facilities across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario, Make Space Storage is committed to simplifying the storage experience for customers. The brand continues to expand its network, with over 35 locations and counting across Canada.