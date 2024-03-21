Make Space Storage acquires two new facilities in Trenton, Ontario

Make Space Storage in Trenton, Ontario

Make Space Storage is pleased to announce the addition of two self-storage facilities in Trenton, Ontario.

TRENTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make Space Storage proudly announces the acquisition of two storage facilities in Trenton, Ontario. This expansion increases the company’s presence in the province of Ontario and aligns with the commitment to providing simple and secure storage solutions to local communities.

Conveniently located to serve Trenton and its surrounding areas including Cobourg, Belleville, Brighton, Glen Miller, Mt. Zion, Quinte West, Johnstown, Smithfield, and Albury, these facilities are ideal for both residential and commercial storage needs. Formerly known as Trenton Self Storage, the properties are located at 121 Stockdale Road on the way to Stockdale and 4 Foster Stearns Road on the north side of Trenton, both easily accessible via Highway 401.

Combined, these locations offer an impressive 70,000 square feet of rentable space, featuring 450 storage units and 195 parking spots for boats, RVs and other vehicles. Fully fenced, gated, and video-monitored, these facilities ensure security and peace of mind for customers. The storage units cater to a variety of preferences, with both interior units and drive-up units which are designed for ultimate convenience when it comes to loading and unloading.

Strategically situated near one of Canada’s major military airbases - the Trenton airbase, and notable attractions like wineries, golf courses and the picturesque Lake Ontario, these facilities are designed to meet the storage needs of both permanent and temporary residents in this area, as well as businesses seeking commercial storage solutions. Make Space Storage remains dedicated to providing outstanding service and strives for excellence through ongoing upgrades and improvements.

“We are excited to expand further into Ontario and serve more local communities by offering simplified, accessible, and convenient storage solutions.” said Eddie Conderan, General Manager of Storage Operations in Eastern Canada at Make Space Storage. “Our goal is to offer a seamless experience for all current, returning and new customers.”

Discover the Trenton facilities on our user-friendly website, where you can explore our locations, view office and gate access hours, and seamlessly book a unit and make payments online without ever leaving the comfort of your home. Visit our website at makespacestorage.ca – it’s time to make storage simple.

About Make Space Storage

Make Space Storage offers storage and moving services, such as portable storage container rentals, self-storage units, parking spot rentals and packing supplies. With multiple easily accessible storage facilities across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario, Make Space Storage is committed to simplifying the storage experience for customers. The brand continues to expand its network, with over 35 locations and counting across Canada.