Make Space Storage Acquires a New Facility in Innisfail, Alberta

Make Space® Storage - Innisfail Alberta

Make Space Storage is pleased to announce the addition of another facility in Innisfail, Alberta.

INNISFAIL, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make Space Storage is pleased to announce the addition of another facility in Innisfail, Alberta. Make Space Storage acquired Innisfail Self Storage & RV Parking on April 27, 2023. The fully gated facility has 27,000 sqft of rental space with 241 self-storage units, 16 indoor units, 225 outdoor drive-up units and 57 parking spots.

Michael Landry, General Manager of Storage Operations in Western Canada, noted, “We are excited to rebrand and add another facility to our property lineup in Innisfail, Alberta. As we rebrand the facility, we are working to ensure no significant disruptions in business operations and company policies by keeping the transition as smooth as possible for current, returning, and new customers."

With the Innisfail Self Storage & RV Parking addition, Make Space Storage plans to continue to provide its customers with the ability to book, request a quote, and reserve their storage unit, parking spaces and packing supplies online while still experiencing outstanding customer services as well as a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

This newest facility marks the fourth location for Make Space Storage in Alberta and its second in Innisfail. The two Innisfail facilities are located between the brand’s other two storage facilities in the province, which are in Calgary and Edmonton. These facilities offer various storage services, including self-storage units, portable container rentals, and parking spaces.

About Make Space Storage

Make Space Storage offers storage and moving services, such as portable storage container rentals, self-storage units, parking spot rentals and packing supplies. We have multiple easily accessible storage facilities in various cities in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. The Make Space Storage brand is continually growing and expanding to new communities across Canada. With almost 30 facilities across Canada, we are excited to see how far we can take Make Space Storage.

https://makespacestorage.ca/