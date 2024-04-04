Military Divorce Specialist David Smith to be Featured Speaker at MilMoneyCon

David Smith a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst specializing in military divorce, will be featured as a guest speaker at MilMoneyCon in Denver April 25-27.

PANAMA CITY , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Smith, a distinguished Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA) specializing in military divorce, will be featured as a guest speaker at MilMoneyCon. Mil Money Con is the premier conference to help military personnel manage financial challenges and will be held in Denver, Colorado, April 25th through 27th.David Smith is a former Lieutenant Colonel and divorcee himself. He brings a wealth of personal and professional experience to the table. Based in Panama City, Florida, Smith’s firm, Sand Oak Divorce Solutions, is dedicated to assisting military personnel and their families in working through the complexities of divorce.A military divorce presents distinct challenges compared to civilian divorces. Unlike traditional divorces, military divorces can involve federal, military and state regulations, adding layers of complexity to the proceedings. Issues such as military pensions, healthcare benefits, and the division of assets acquired during military service are often at stake. Factors such as deployments, frequent relocations, and the strain of military life can further complicate the divorce process for military families.David Smith's expertise lies in navigating these intricate legal and financial landscapes. By understanding the nuances of both federal and state laws governing military divorce, Smith ensures his clients receive comprehensive and tailored guidance throughout the divorce process. His unique perspective as a retired officer and divorcee allows him to understand his clients' experiences while providing them with the strategic support needed to achieve favorable outcomes.MilMoneyCon is the event for financial professionals united by military service. Its mission is to bring service members, veterans, and military spouses together to build and progress their careers, continue their education, and grow their earning power as practicing or rising financial professionals.MilMoneyCon attendees can look forward to gaining invaluable insights from Smith's workshop sessions, where he will delve into the complexities of military divorce and provide practical strategies for navigating this challenging terrain. Smith's presence at MilMoneyCon underscores the conference's commitment to empowering military personnel and their families with the knowledge and resources needed to achieve financial stability and success.