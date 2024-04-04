Strong House Foundation Set To Debut 1st Annual Pickleball Tournament
Organization raises funds for ongoing mission of supporting children in need in West Georgia
The tremendous support our community has shown for the Strong House Foundation is truly inspiring.”WEST GEORGIA , GEORGIA , UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Strong House Foundation, a nonprofit focused on improving the lives of at-risk and economically challenged youth in West Georgia, is proud to hold its 1st annual Pickleball Tournament on Saturday, April 27th. Registration will start at 7:30 a.m. and competitors will begin at 9:00 a.m. The tournament will be held at the Haralson County Recreation Complex (25 Recreation Lane, Buchanan, Ga. 30113).
— Matt Young, Co-Founder of Strong House Foundation
“We are privileged to hold our 1st annual Pickleball Tournament in support of our foundation” said Matt Young, Co-Founder of Strong House Foundation. “The tremendous support our community has shown for the Strong House Foundation is truly inspiring. We have excelled in ways we were not expecting and it is all thanks to our followers.”
Sponsors of this year’s tournament include: Carrollton Emergency Physicians, Southeastern Hose, 3:16 Healthcare, Haralson Family Connection and RK Redding Construction. Please contact Suzanne Young at 678.647.3130 for more information on sponsorships, as they are still available. To register for the tournament, visit the Pickleball Rackets website.
At the Strong House Foundation, our mission is to work alongside educators, counselors, and case workers to promote the health and well-being of the next generation. Our community is dedicated to engaging at-risk youth through a variety of group activities such as physical training, arts and crafts, bible study, tutoring and more. Expressing love to our members, as soon as they arrive, allows them to feel safe in our establishment and to form a connection that they may never have had before.
The Strong House Foundation is a Christ-centered 501(c)(3) that offers academic tutoring, physical training, leadership training and biblical principles to underserved youth. They also build the youth to become physically, mentally and spiritually stronger in Christ. Through early intervention, Strong House works to redirect the paths of these children with love, encouragement and support.
To learn more about the Strong House Foundation please visit www.stronghousefoundationcorp.com.
