PureWick® Urine Collection System Approved for Medicare Coverage
Newly approved Medicare coverage for PureWick® offers more patients a non-invasive, cost-effective solution for managing urinary incontinence at home.
With PureWick®, we've found that patients can reduce their reliance on traditional incontinence aids and minimize other costs associated with things like unexpected ER visits.”MOORPARK, CA, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PureWick® Urine Collection System was recently approved for Medicare coverage by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This groundbreaking decision on March 28, 2024 opens new doors for patients requiring non-invasive urine collection methods, making hospital-grade healthcare solutions within reach at home.
— Dan Moyer, VP Sales & Marketing, RA Fischer Co.
The PureWick® System, developed by Bard/BD, offers a non-invasive alternative for patients with urinary incontinence. The system utilizes a soft, external wick that gently rests against the user's body. The wick is connected via a flexible tube to a low-pressure suction unit, which can be conveniently placed on a bedside table or a flat surface within close proximity to the bed.
With the recent approval, Durable Medical Equipment (DME) providers like RA Fischer Co. are set to collaborate with insurance companies, including Medicare, to facilitate cost coverage for patients who have been prescribed the PureWick®.
Dan Moyer, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at RA Fischer Co., said, "This is a breakthrough we've all been waiting for. We know that for many patients, the cost of the external wicks was a major hurdle. Now more will have the confidence to get started. With PureWick®, we've found that patients can reduce their reliance on traditional incontinence aids and minimize other costs associated with things like unexpected ER visits. These benefits represent a proactive approach to healthcare, and we're excited to get the word out. This announcement from CMS is a big step forward in urology patient care.”
By bringing the PureWick® System under the umbrella of Medicare coverage, CMS is signaling a shift towards a healthcare model that prioritizes patient comfort and safety over traditional invasive methods. This is especially beneficial for patients with conditions that render them prone to complications associated with standard catheter use, such as urinary tract infections (UTIs) and skin irritation.
For billing purposes, the PureWick® suction pump initially used the K1006 code but will transition to E2001. Accessories for the system, such as the collection canister and tubing, were billed under A9999. New specific codes (A6590 for external urinary catheters, A7001 for the non-disposable canister, and A7002 for tubing) are intended to simplify the billing process for providers, ensuring accurate claim payments.
This policy decision reflects a broader recognition within the healthcare community: that innovation, patient-centric support, and non-invasive technologies lead to better healthcare outcomes. For patients, it represents increased access to care options that were previously reserved for hospitals and home care facilities. For the healthcare system at large, it signifies a step towards more sustainable care practices that can reduce costs long-term.
RA Fischer Co. urges patients and caregivers to get in touch with their Treatment Specialists to explore insurance eligibility and the benefits of the PureWick® System. The company is dedicated to providing comprehensive support so patients can make informed decisions about their healthcare options.
For more information on the PureWick® Urine Collection System and to understand how Medicare coverage applies to you, please visit RA Fischer Co.'s website. Their team of Treatment Specialists will assist you with personalized care and information.
About RA Fischer Co.
With over 75 years of healthcare experience, RA Fischer Co. has earned global trust as a go-to provider for medical professionals. Their iontophoresis device redefines safety and efficacy for hyperhidrosis treatments, while their urology supply line - including the PureWick® - sets a new standard in non-invasive solutions.
Dan Moyer
RA Fischer Co.
+1 800-525-3467
email us here