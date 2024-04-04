Concierge Auctions Surpasses Asking Price for Historic Estate in New York’s Hudson Valley in Less than 20 Days

1017 Bruyn Turnpike, Wallkill, New York

‘Bruyn Estate’ owned by HGTV designer and on the National Register of Historic Places is pending sale with Houlihan Lawrence in just days of auction marketing

We knew hiring Concierge Auctions would garner global attention for our property—what we didn’t expect was getting an offer nearly 15% over list price after just days of marketing.” — Cristy Lee McGeehan, Seller

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announces the pending sale of the ‘Bruyn Estate at Red Mills Farm,’ a renovated Greek Revival home on the National Register of Historic Places combined with a beautifully appointed log home built by designer Cristy Lee McGeehan and featured on Magnolia Network, The Discovery Channel, and HGTV. After having been marketed at auction for less than 20 days, the properties, located in Wallkill in New York’s Hudson Valley, are under contract over asking price in cooperation with Anthony D’Argenzio and the This Old Hudson Team at Houlihan Lawrence. Listed for sale for $1.75 million, the ‘Bruyn Estate’ was listed on the market earlier this month.

“We knew hiring Concierge Auctions would garner global attention for our property—what we didn’t expect was getting an offer nearly 15% over list price after just days of marketing,” stated McGeehan, who lovingly renovated the landmark estate with her husband and business partner, Colan. “Having hosted family and friends over the years, we look forward to pursuing our newfound dream of traveling the country, knowing Bruyn is in the loving hands of its new owners.

"The sale of our beloved estate, facilitated by Concierge Auctions' remarkable efficiency and This Old Hudson's creative vision, is not just a transaction for us; it's the shedding of our 'stuff' to embrace a life unencumbered, where our home is wherever we park it. This move to full-time life on the road is the beginning of The House of Highways, a new company we founded to embrace and share our journey of living freely. It's about embracing a new way to experience life, one mile at a time, and find our next Bruyn."

Located at 1017 Bruyn Turnpike, the main home offers historic luxury combined with modern amenities. The Log House, a more recent addition, features spacious, well-appointed rooms with unique touches, providing an ideal setting for relaxation and social gatherings. Both properties are set against the picturesque backdrop of the Catskills, with open canopied woods and lush surrounding grounds offering serene views and a peaceful escape from the hustle of everyday life.

“Not only did the Concierge Auctions process provide a time-certain solution for my clients, it’s an expedited way to achieve market value for some of the finest properties in the world, as we did today for ‘The Bruyn Estate’” stated D’Argenzio, Founder of the This Old Hudson Team at Houlihan Lawrence. “I’m delighted to have partnered with their team on the sale of this renowned piece of Hudson Valley history and couldn't be more thrilled with the outcome—$250,000 over their asking price. I look forward to many more successes together in the future.”

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

