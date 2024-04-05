Concept3D Partners with Slate to Transform Campus Engagement and Recruitment
Empowering Institutions with Enhanced Engagement Tools for the Digital Age
This partnership enables us to further improve campus navigation and accessibility, making it easier than ever for colleges and universities to connect with their audiences in meaningful ways.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concept3D, a leading provider of immersive online campus experiences, today announced a new strategic partnership with Slate by Technolutions, the premier platform for higher education engagement and enrollment management. This partnership empowers colleges and universities to improve campus navigation, communication, recruitment, and event management through advanced, integrated digital solutions.
Concept3D’s platform is designed to elevate campus engagement and recruitment, offering a suite of tools that includes a market-leading mapping solution, a fully-branded, no-code event calendar, immersive virtual tours, and a student engagement and recruitment app tailored to each institution's unique criteria. This comprehensive product offering aligns directly with Slate’s mission to optimize enrollment management and student success. Together, the partnership offers educational institutions innovative ways to showcase their campuses, organize events, and engage prospective students effectively, reducing the time and resources previously required for such holistic efforts.
"We are excited to partner with Slate and integrate our innovative solutions with their powerful CRM capabilities," said Jill Bobrick, Head of Product at Concept3D. "This partnership will enable us to further our mission of improving campus navigation and accessibility, making it easier than ever for colleges and universities to connect with their audiences in meaningful ways. By combining our strengths, we're setting a new standard for how institutions interact with current and prospective students."
Alexander Clark, Founder and CEO of Technolutions added, “As a Slate Silver Preferred Partner, Concept 3D is dedicated to supporting higher education institutions in their recruitment efforts and helping them stay ahead in today's competitive landscape. By leveraging the combined strengths of Concept 3D's innovative technology and Slate's robust CRM platform, colleges and universities can create personalized experiences that resonate with prospective students and drive enrollment success.”
The partnership between Concept3D and Slate underscores a shared commitment to leverage technology to improve the higher education experience. Institutions that utilize both platforms will benefit from a more cohesive, accessible and engaging approach to campus interactions, from initial inquiry through enrollment and beyond. For more information about Concept3D please visit concept3d.com
About Concept3D
Concept3D provides the tools necessary to create an elevated, university-branded experience for student events, interactive mapping, virtual tours, and more within one, centralized platform. By enabling administrators to bring their campus to life with visually stunning, immersive online experiences, Concept3D improves campus communications, recruitment, and navigation while engaging current and potential students. With a client roster of more than 700 universities and colleges, including over 70% of the top 100 U.S. universities, Concept3D has been serving the higher education community for over a decade, helping institutions worldwide to captivate their audiences and enhance the campus experience.
About Slate
Over 1,800 colleges and universities trust Slate by Technolutions to manage their admissions/enrollment management, student success, and advancement needs. Slate has been developed exclusively for higher education and is the preeminent solution for recruiting students and donors, providing the best combination of qualified services, value for money, and experience.
About Technolutions
Founded in 1994, Technolutions has become the standard-bearer for admissions/enrollment management, student success, and advancement technology. Technolutions prides itself on its innovative and first-to-market solutions which support transformational change in the world of higher education.
