Department of Community Supervision Celebrates Graduation of 58th Basic Community Supervision Officer Training Class
ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) is excited to announce the successful graduation of its 58th Basic Community Supervision Officer Training (BCSOT) class on Thursday, March 28th, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in Forsyth, Georgia. The ceremony commemorates the certification of 34 dedicated graduates as Community Supervision Officers by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.).
Throughout an intensive eight-week training program, the BCSOT Cadets underwent rigorous instruction and preparation for their vital roles within the Department. Upon completion of the BCSOT, these newly minted officers acquired an impressive 320 hours of comprehensive training, encompassing an array of essential skills, including supervision techniques, investigation procedures, intervention strategies, Georgia law, policy and procedure, interview skills, physical fitness, arrest procedures, defensive tactics, computer interaction, enhanced supervision procedures, and firearms qualification.
During BCSOT, the aspiring officers faced academic, mental, and physical challenges that tested their commitment to protecting the citizens of Georgia.
"Over the last eight weeks, these officers have undergone intense training, showing dedication as they step into their new roles as community supervision officers. They're ready to tackle daily challenges and create positive outcomes, impacting those they supervise, their families, and the wider community," said Lori A. Massengale, Director of Training and Professional Development.
Class Leader Tawney Bloodsaw delivered a speech at the ceremony that resonated deeply with their fellow graduates:
“Class 58, it has truly been an honor serving as your president and liaison with our instructors. We have stood in the gap for each other, held each other accountable, and found long-lasting friends. As we leave here today and begin our career with DCS, understand that everything will not be easy. As we perform our duties as community supervision officers, we will be tested again—mentally, physically, and emotionally. Promise me though, that when those times arise, you’ll remind yourself that you are an overcomer.”
This graduation ceremony not only signifies the completion of the Basic Community Supervision Officer Training but also marks the beginning of a new chapter in the careers of these officers. The Department of Community Supervision looks forward to witnessing the positive impact they will undoubtedly make in their communities and within the organization.
During the graduation ceremony, several graduates were honored for their outstanding performances in various proficiencies. The distinguished honorees were:
- Academic Award: Solomon Hall - Stone Mountain Circuit
- Team Competition Award: Yellow Team - Daniel Smith (Atlanta), Solomon Hall (Stone Mtn), Danielle Booker (Southern), Isabel Marin (Tallapoosa), and Tyeshia Sims (Piedmont)
- Firearms (Top Gun) Award: Jada Williams - Houston Circuit
- Physical Fitness Award: Daniel Green - Middle Circuit
- Leadership Award: Tawney Bloodsaw - Middle Circuit
- Adjunct Instructor Award: Keondra Bonner - ESP
- Class President - Tawney Bloodsaw - Middle Circuit
The new officers will serve their communities in DCS Field Offices as follows:
Katie Adams - Cordele Circuit
Tawney Bloodsaw - Middle Circuit
Danielle Booker - Southern Circuit
La’Kea Byron - Macon Circuit
Thomas Cable - Rome Circuit
Emily Deed - Houston Circuit
Eric Durgan - Eastern Circuit
Daniel Greene - Middle Circuit
Solomon Hall - Stone Mountain Circuit
Korey James - Stone Mountain Circuit
Leodeifig Landaverde - Southern Circuit
Kristine Lockstedt - Enotah Circuit
Isabel Marin - Tallapoosa Circuit
Marcus McGhee - Stone Mountain Circuit
Sh’Quoyah McKenzie - Cordele Circuit
Kayla Menchaca - Rome Circuit
Allisa Payton - Atlanta Circuit
Temeisha Pugh - Macon Circuit
Nathalie Rumph - Houston Circuit
Ziondra Russ - Douglas Circuit
Yolanda Seabrook - Macon Circuit
Tyeshia Sims - Piedmont Circuit
Ashley Smith - Coweta Circuit
Daniel Smith - Atlanta Circuit
Rochelle Smith - Gwinnett Circuit
Blake Strickland - Brunswick Circuit
Romeo Suciu - Gwinnett Circuit
Ameena Toogood - Stone Mountain Circuit
Kavin Towne - Southern Circuit
Jessica Watkins - Waycross Circuit
Deontae West - Macon Circuit
Jada Williams - Houston Circuit
Katie Roberts Williams - Griffin Circuit
Kenneth Wright - Eastern Circuit
