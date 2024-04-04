ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) is excited to announce the successful graduation of its 58th Basic Community Supervision Officer Training (BCSOT) class on Thursday, March 28th, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in Forsyth, Georgia. The ceremony commemorates the certification of 34 dedicated graduates as Community Supervision Officers by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.).

Throughout an intensive eight-week training program, the BCSOT Cadets underwent rigorous instruction and preparation for their vital roles within the Department. Upon completion of the BCSOT, these newly minted officers acquired an impressive 320 hours of comprehensive training, encompassing an array of essential skills, including supervision techniques, investigation procedures, intervention strategies, Georgia law, policy and procedure, interview skills, physical fitness, arrest procedures, defensive tactics, computer interaction, enhanced supervision procedures, and firearms qualification.

During BCSOT, the aspiring officers faced academic, mental, and physical challenges that tested their commitment to protecting the citizens of Georgia.

"Over the last eight weeks, these officers have undergone intense training, showing dedication as they step into their new roles as community supervision officers. They're ready to tackle daily challenges and create positive outcomes, impacting those they supervise, their families, and the wider community," said Lori A. Massengale, Director of Training and Professional Development.

Class Leader Tawney Bloodsaw delivered a speech at the ceremony that resonated deeply with their fellow graduates:

“Class 58, it has truly been an honor serving as your president and liaison with our instructors. We have stood in the gap for each other, held each other accountable, and found long-lasting friends. As we leave here today and begin our career with DCS, understand that everything will not be easy. As we perform our duties as community supervision officers, we will be tested again—mentally, physically, and emotionally. Promise me though, that when those times arise, you’ll remind yourself that you are an overcomer.”

This graduation ceremony not only signifies the completion of the Basic Community Supervision Officer Training but also marks the beginning of a new chapter in the careers of these officers. The Department of Community Supervision looks forward to witnessing the positive impact they will undoubtedly make in their communities and within the organization.

During the graduation ceremony, several graduates were honored for their outstanding performances in various proficiencies. The distinguished honorees were:

Academic Award: Solomon Hall - Stone Mountain Circuit

Team Competition Award: Yellow Team - Daniel Smith (Atlanta), Solomon Hall (Stone Mtn), Danielle Booker (Southern), Isabel Marin (Tallapoosa), and Tyeshia Sims (Piedmont)

Firearms (Top Gun) Award: Jada Williams - Houston Circuit

Physical Fitness Award: Daniel Green - Middle Circuit

Leadership Award: Tawney Bloodsaw - Middle Circuit

Adjunct Instructor Award: Keondra Bonner - ESP

Class President - Tawney Bloodsaw - Middle Circuit

The new officers will serve their communities in DCS Field Offices as follows:

Katie Adams - Cordele Circuit

Tawney Bloodsaw - Middle Circuit

Danielle Booker - Southern Circuit

La’Kea Byron - Macon Circuit

Thomas Cable - Rome Circuit

Emily Deed - Houston Circuit

Eric Durgan - Eastern Circuit

Daniel Greene - Middle Circuit

Solomon Hall - Stone Mountain Circuit

Korey James - Stone Mountain Circuit

Leodeifig Landaverde - Southern Circuit

Kristine Lockstedt - Enotah Circuit

Isabel Marin - Tallapoosa Circuit

Marcus McGhee - Stone Mountain Circuit

Sh’Quoyah McKenzie - Cordele Circuit

Kayla Menchaca - Rome Circuit

Allisa Payton - Atlanta Circuit

Temeisha Pugh - Macon Circuit

Nathalie Rumph - Houston Circuit

Ziondra Russ - Douglas Circuit

Yolanda Seabrook - Macon Circuit

Tyeshia Sims - Piedmont Circuit

Ashley Smith - Coweta Circuit

Daniel Smith - Atlanta Circuit

Rochelle Smith - Gwinnett Circuit

Blake Strickland - Brunswick Circuit

Romeo Suciu - Gwinnett Circuit

Ameena Toogood - Stone Mountain Circuit

Kavin Towne - Southern Circuit

Jessica Watkins - Waycross Circuit

Deontae West - Macon Circuit

Jada Williams - Houston Circuit

Katie Roberts Williams - Griffin Circuit

Kenneth Wright - Eastern Circuit

The Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

As an integral part of the criminal justice system, we protect and serve the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.

For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.