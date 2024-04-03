ATLANTA - As a part of this year's Second Chance Month events, the Department of Community Supervision (DCS) and the Georgia Coalition for Higher Education in Prison (GACHEP) are coming together to host the EmpowerED Symposium: Equipping Futures Through Education and Training. This one-day event is set to convene at Morehouse College, Andrew Young Center for Global Leadership (Massey Leadership Center) located at 830 Westview Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30314 on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

DCS Reentry Services Operations Manager Renee Snead says: “This transformative gathering aims to bring together justice-impacted individuals, dedicated service providers, and passionate advocates to explore the profound impact of education and vocational training on reentry and community reintegration. We are proud to partner with GACHEP and all of our community partners represented at this event.”

The EmpowerED Symposium guarantees to be a dynamic event, featuring engaging sessions, inspiring success stories, and collaborative discussions. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights, practical strategies, and meaningful connections that empower individuals to build a brighter future. From the keynote speeches to interactive workshops, the EmpowerED Symposium promises to be an inspiring and impactful experience for attendees.

GACHEP’s Co-Executive Director Patrick Rodriguez states: “I am very excited about this partnership with the DCS to put on the 2024 EmpowerED Symposium. I have witnessed, first-hand, the transformative power of education for people in prison and those who have returned home from prison. This is the first step to building more pathways to post-secondary degree enrollment and completion for people impacted by the justice system. Let’s all come together and work to build the future we wish to see.”

Event Details:

Event Title: EmpowerED Symposium: Equipping Futures Through Education and Training

Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Location: Morehouse College - Andrew Young Center for Global Leadership (Massey Leadership Center)

Time: 8:00 AM - 5:30 PM

About The Georgia Coalition for Higher Education in Prison:

GACHEP builds high-quality educational pathways, from pre-college coursework to accredited degree completion, for people who are in prison and people who have left prison in Georgia.

For more information, visit gachep.org

About The Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

As an integral part of the criminal justice system, we protect and serve the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.

For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.