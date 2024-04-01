DCS and Collaborating Community Partners Host Statewide Resource Events during Second Chance Month
ATLANTA - Following Governor Brian P. Kemp’s proclamation declaring April as "Second Chance Month” in the State of Georgia, the Reentry Services Division of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision has announced several Second Chance Month (SCM) events across the state. With a desire to foster awareness, support, and empowerment, these events are open to the public, especially those seeking a fresh start.
This special designation is set aside to help individuals and communities across Georgia recognize the importance of Reentry Services and their role in supporting safe and successful supervision outcomes.
When discussing the importance of the events around the state, Reentry Services Director Mary Elliott stated: "Second Chance Month events across the state allow us to witness the transformative power of redemption. Each justice-impacted individual’s journey toward rehabilitation reaffirms the value of hope, resilience, and our unwavering commitment to second chances."
During Second Chance Month, DCS along with local and state community partners will host events that highlight collaborations as government agencies and community partners bridge the gap for justice-involved individuals. These events offer the opportunity for members of the community to attend local events and learn more about efforts made by Reentry Services in local communities. Community members are welcome to join events in their local area. Explore events below for more information.
Statewide Second Chance Events:
Albany
Name: Health, Wellness, and Skills Event
Date: 4/3/2024 (Wednesday)
Time: 9am - 12pm
Location: 925 Pine Ave. Albany, GA 31701
Atlanta
Name: The Roosevelt Muhammad Community Action Day
Date: 4/6/2024 (Saturday)
Time: 10am - 1pm
Location: BuggyWorks, 1513 Cleveland Ave. East Point, GA 30344
Name: EmpowerED Reentry Symposium at Morehouse College (Click here to Register to attend)
Date: 4/10/2024 (Wednesday)
Time: 8:30am - 5:30pm
Location: 830 Westview Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30314 (Walter E. Massey Leadership Center)
Name: Second Chance Month Resource Fair and Cookout
Date: 4/25/2024 (Thursday)
Time: 10am - 2pm
Location: 276 Memorial Dr. SW Atlanta, GA 30303
Augusta
Name: 3rd Annual Second Chance Month Resource Fair
Date: 4/4/2024 (Thursday)
Time: 10am - 12pm
Location: 3439 Mike Padgett Hwy Augusta, GA 30906
Carrollton
Name: Second Chance Month Job Fair
Date: 4/5/2024 (Friday)
Time: 10am - 1pm
Location: 1301-D S Park St.Carrollton, GA 30117
Columbus
Name: Second Chance Month Job and Resource Extravaganza
Date: 4/24/2024 (Wednesday)
Time: 10am - 2pm
Location: Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, 2601 Cross Country Dr. Building A, Columbus, GA 31907
Covington
Name: Second Chance Month Resource Fair
Date: 4/23/2024 (Tuesday)
Time: 10am - 2pm
Location: 4186 Baker St. NE Covington, GA 30014
Decatur
Name: DeKalb Reentry Collaborative Summit
Date: 4/13/2024 (Saturday)
Time: 10am - 2pm
Location: Goodwill Career Center, 2201 Lawrenceville Hwy. Decatur, GA 30033
Gainesville
Name: Recipe for Success Resource Fair
Date: 4/18/2024 (Thursday)
Time: 10am - 12pm
Location: 3715 Mundy Mill Rd. Oakwood, GA 30566
LaGrange
Name: Troup County Second Chance Job and Resource Fair
Date: 4/18/2024 (Thursday)
Time: 10am - 2pm
Location: 319 Commerce Ave. LaGrange, GA 30241
Lawrenceville
Name: Let’s Break the Silence Around Mental and Physical Health
Date: 4/24/2024 (Wednesday)
Time: 10:30am - 12pm
Location: 595 Old Norcross Road Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Macon
Name: Mathematics of Success: Legal + Knowledge = Better Opportunities
Date: 4/30/2024 (Tuesday)
Time: 9am - 12pm
Location: 640 North Ave. Macon, GA 31211
Marietta
Name: Reentry Day of Service
Date: 4/11/2024 (Thursday)
Time: 10am - 1pm
Location: 590 Commerce Park Dr. SE Marietta, GA 30060
Morrow
Name: Clayton County Day of Opportunities
Date: 4/15/2024 (Monday)
Time: 10am - 2pm
Location: 1331 Citizens Parkway Morrow, GA 30260
Rome
Name: Rome/Floyd Second Chance Day
Date: 4/16/2024 (Tuesday)
Time: 12:30pm - 3:30pm
Location: 100 Marable Way Rome, GA 30165
Savannah
Name: Welcome Home Conference and Resource Fair
Date: 4/24/2024 (Wednesday)
Time: 8:30am - 12:30pm
Location: Savannah Convention Center, 1 International Dr. Savannah, GA 31421
The Department of Community Supervision’s Division of Reentry Services has made great strides in expanding the footprint of Reentry Services throughout the State. The Division's mission is to improve public safety by reducing crime through the implementation of a seamless plan of services through supervision developed with each individual.
For additional information about events in your local area, please contact [email protected]
For media availability to attend one of these events, please contact [email protected]
