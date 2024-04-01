ATLANTA - Following Governor Brian P. Kemp’s proclamation declaring April as "Second Chance Month” in the State of Georgia, the Reentry Services Division of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision has announced several Second Chance Month (SCM) events across the state. With a desire to foster awareness, support, and empowerment, these events are open to the public, especially those seeking a fresh start.

This special designation is set aside to help individuals and communities across Georgia recognize the importance of Reentry Services and their role in supporting safe and successful supervision outcomes.

When discussing the importance of the events around the state, Reentry Services Director Mary Elliott stated: "Second Chance Month events across the state allow us to witness the transformative power of redemption. Each justice-impacted individual’s journey toward rehabilitation reaffirms the value of hope, resilience, and our unwavering commitment to second chances."

During Second Chance Month, DCS along with local and state community partners will host events that highlight collaborations as government agencies and community partners bridge the gap for justice-involved individuals. These events offer the opportunity for members of the community to attend local events and learn more about efforts made by Reentry Services in local communities. Community members are welcome to join events in their local area. Explore events below for more information.

Statewide Second Chance Events:

Albany

Name: Health, Wellness, and Skills Event

Date: 4/3/2024 (Wednesday)

Time: 9am - 12pm

Location: 925 Pine Ave. Albany, GA 31701

Atlanta

Name: The Roosevelt Muhammad Community Action Day

Date: 4/6/2024 (Saturday)

Time: 10am - 1pm

Location: BuggyWorks, 1513 Cleveland Ave. East Point, GA 30344

Name: EmpowerED Reentry Symposium at Morehouse College (Click here to Register to attend)

Date: 4/10/2024 (Wednesday)

Time: 8:30am - 5:30pm

Location: 830 Westview Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30314 (Walter E. Massey Leadership Center)

Name: Second Chance Month Resource Fair and Cookout

Date: 4/25/2024 (Thursday)

Time: 10am - 2pm

Location: 276 Memorial Dr. SW Atlanta, GA 30303

Augusta

Name: 3rd Annual Second Chance Month Resource Fair

Date: 4/4/2024 (Thursday)

Time: 10am - 12pm

Location: 3439 Mike Padgett Hwy Augusta, GA 30906

Carrollton

Name: Second Chance Month Job Fair

Date: 4/5/2024 (Friday)

Time: 10am - 1pm

Location: 1301-D S Park St.Carrollton, GA 30117

Columbus

Name: Second Chance Month Job and Resource Extravaganza

Date: 4/24/2024 (Wednesday)

Time: 10am - 2pm

Location: Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, 2601 Cross Country Dr. Building A, Columbus, GA 31907

Covington

Name: Second Chance Month Resource Fair

Date: 4/23/2024 (Tuesday)

Time: 10am - 2pm

Location: 4186 Baker St. NE Covington, GA 30014

Decatur

Name: DeKalb Reentry Collaborative Summit

Date: 4/13/2024 (Saturday)

Time: 10am - 2pm

Location: Goodwill Career Center, 2201 Lawrenceville Hwy. Decatur, GA 30033

Gainesville

Name: Recipe for Success Resource Fair

Date: 4/18/2024 (Thursday)

Time: 10am - 12pm

Location: 3715 Mundy Mill Rd. Oakwood, GA 30566

LaGrange

Name: Troup County Second Chance Job and Resource Fair

Date: 4/18/2024 (Thursday)

Time: 10am - 2pm

Location: 319 Commerce Ave. LaGrange, GA 30241

Lawrenceville

Name: Let’s Break the Silence Around Mental and Physical Health

Date: 4/24/2024 (Wednesday)

Time: 10:30am - 12pm

Location: 595 Old Norcross Road Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Macon

Name: Mathematics of Success: Legal + Knowledge = Better Opportunities

Date: 4/30/2024 (Tuesday)

Time: 9am - 12pm

Location: 640 North Ave. Macon, GA 31211

Marietta

Name: Reentry Day of Service

Date: 4/11/2024 (Thursday)

Time: 10am - 1pm

Location: 590 Commerce Park Dr. SE Marietta, GA 30060

Morrow

Name: Clayton County Day of Opportunities

Date: 4/15/2024 (Monday)

Time: 10am - 2pm

Location: 1331 Citizens Parkway Morrow, GA 30260

Rome

Name: Rome/Floyd Second Chance Day

Date: 4/16/2024 (Tuesday)

Time: 12:30pm - 3:30pm

Location: 100 Marable Way Rome, GA 30165

Savannah

Name: Welcome Home Conference and Resource Fair

Date: 4/24/2024 (Wednesday)

Time: 8:30am - 12:30pm

Location: Savannah Convention Center, 1 International Dr. Savannah, GA 31421

The Department of Community Supervision’s Division of Reentry Services has made great strides in expanding the footprint of Reentry Services throughout the State. The Division's mission is to improve public safety by reducing crime through the implementation of a seamless plan of services through supervision developed with each individual.

For additional information about events in your local area, please contact [email protected]

For media availability to attend one of these events, please contact [email protected]

About The Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

As an integral part of the criminal justice system, we protect and serve the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.

For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.