ATTO Technology Unveils XstreamCORE 8100T Intelligent Bridge for Sharing and Expanding SAS Tape Drive Connectivity
ATTO XstreamCORE 8100T intelligent bridge - a simple-to-use and cost-effective solution enabling customers to seamlessly connect SAS tape drives to an existing Ethernet network.
New Ethernet-to-SAS bridge transforms existing backup, archive and cold storage workflows.
Users can simply plug in the 8100T between a SAS tape drive and an Ethernet switch and instantly the storage becomes available over the network.”AMHERST, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader in network and storage connectivity solutions, today launched the ATTO XstreamCORE 8100T intelligent bridge. This user-friendly bridge seamlessly connects SAS tape drives to existing Ethernet networks in less than 30 minutes, simplifying backup and recovery processes.
The XstreamCORE 8100T intelligent bridge is a simple-to-use and cost-effective solution that accelerates connectivity for up to four SAS tape drives over a 10Gb iSCSI Ethernet network. 8100T streamlines backup and recovery processes by overcoming the limitations of a pure SAS architecture. Along with added performance and management capabilities, users can now easily share tape archives, even over long distances.
"There’s been a growing need to expand the availability of cold storage and we engineered a way to do that without requiring all new hardware,” said Tim Klein, president and CEO, ATTO Technology. “Users can simply plug in the 8100T between a SAS tape drive and an Ethernet switch and instantly the storage becomes available over the network.”
XstreamCORE 8100T caters to both smaller deployments of up to four drives per bridge and large-scale deployments that involve multiple bridges. Anywhere data needs to be backed up, archived, or otherwise placed into cold storage would benefit from making SAS tape available over the network.
• Effortless Ethernet connectivity to SAS tape drives for maximized utilization.
• SAS tape integration within iSCSI fabrics.
• Compact, portable design for field or in-house deployments.
• Simplified management with automatic tape drive mapping.
• Operating system independent.
Available Models:
• SKU XCET-8100-TS0: Dual-port 10GbE to 4-port 12Gb SAS Bridge (iSCSI) with SFP+ modules.
• SKU XCET-8100-TN0: Dual-port 10GbE to 4-port 12Gb SAS Bridge (iSCSI only) with RJ45 SFPs.
Experience ATTO XstreamCORE 8100T at NAB Show 2024, April 14-17 (Booth SL8075, South Hall). Schedule a meeting: www.atto.com/trade-show/nab-show-2024.
Purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more: www.atto.com/howtobuy
ABOUT ATTO
For over 35 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across IT and media & entertainment, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host adapters, SmartNICs, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide the highest level of storage connectivity performance for Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.
