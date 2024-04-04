The GRACE Foundation Kicks Off Autism Awareness Month With Walk For All
Event To Be Held At Midland Beach Boardwalk
We’re excited to host an event that will bring awareness to the autism community here on the island,”STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The month of April is dedicated to Autism Acceptance and The GRACE Foundation, in partnership with local public high schools, is hosting a Walk For All event on Sunday, April 7th at 10am. The event is designed to raise both funding and awareness within our community. Interested parties can participate by physically walking in the event, creating an online team to raise funds, or both.
— Cathy Del Priore, Executive Director The GRACE Foundation
“We’re excited to host an event that will bring awareness to the autism community here on the island,” said Cathy Del Priore, Executive Director of The GRACE Foundation. “We’re especially grateful to our local high schools for partnering with us and helping spread the word."
To date, Concord High School, CSI High School for International Studies, Curtis High School, Eagle Academy, Gaynor McGown High School, Great Kills
Hungerford School, McKee High School, New Dorp High School, Petrides Port Richmond High School, Staten Island Technical High School, South Richmond High School, Susan Wagner High School, and Tottenville High School will all have representatives participating in the walk.
Registration is also open to the community at large, who can register to walk for Team GRACE for a donation of $20. On April 7th in person registration will begin at 9am at Turtle Circle at Midland Beach and the walk itself will commence at 10am on the boardwalk.
"We are proud to participate in this important event and to show our support for the autism community," said Schools Chancellor David C. Banks. "At NYC Public Schools, we are committed to fostering an inclusive school environment for all students, and this event helps us achieve that."
To learn more, register, or create on online team please visit www.graceofny.org
