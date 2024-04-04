Submit Release
Gov. Justice amends State of Emergency to include Barbour, Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio, Wetzel, and Wood counties

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice today amended a recent State of Emergency to include Barbour, Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio, Wetzel, and Wood counties because of flooding and ongoing storm-related threats.

 

This announcement follows an earlier declaration for Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, and Nicholas counties on Tuesday, after severe thunderstorms caused flooding, downed trees, power outages, and road blockages. 

The State of Emergency declaration is a proactive measure ensuring the allocation of necessary resources and expediting emergency response efforts. It allows state and local agencies to take swift and decisive actions to mitigate the impact of dangers in an effort to protect the lives and property of West Virginians.

Gov. Justice also issued a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties on Tuesday, which is still in effect.
 

