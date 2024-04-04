A memorial poem for Pam Hanson, owner of the Woodrose in Garberville for many years (Includes a gathering of photos)

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

A memorial poem for Pam Hanson, owner of the Woodrose in Garberville for many years and a very active member of the SoHum Community.

An Ode to Pam Hanson

September 14, 1948 — May 31, 2023

There were many sides of Pam’s personality, some that people never knew. Like this – she wrote poems for friends and special occasions. This is for you, Pam – it’s only fitting that you have one too.

Pam Hanson is with us, but not in a physical manner. Her voice lives within us, inspiring us to be kind.

Pam around age 21 in Cleveland

She was accepting, generous, almost too trusting, and lived her life as she was so inclined.

Her life began and ended near Lake Superior and Copper Harbor’s beauty. She lived there only periodically but cherished the serenity absolutely.

She brought us all together, to remember her life well spent.

It was a life of friendship and happiness, from people she met and places she went.

Pam had a love of traveling – to Norway, Amsterdam, and Australia, which were far.

Joan Baez and Pam outside the Woodrose.

But in California and across the U.S., she loved to travel by car.

She usually visited people or traveled with friends whom she liked.

She loved restaurants, museums, and concerts, but wasn’t really up for a hike.

Pam’s generous heart shone brightly through gifts, loans, time, or a place to live.

Taking friends and employees on vacations shows her loving nature and how she loved to give.

Pam had a love of communicating, maintaining a kinship with people she knew.

Her letters, cards, and voicemails are now memories of special connections so true.

Pam was thankful and grateful for all the kindness, support, and help she received.

Mamie Kirkpatrick and Pam as a waitress well-groomed

She expressed her love daily, phoning family and friends often, to tell them how she believed.

Sports were important to Pam; she coached softball, played basketball, and loved ping pong and swimming.

She was loyal to the Warriors and Giants, caught Barry Bonds’ foul ball, and loved it when her team was winning.

Pam had a love of music, starting in high school where she sang in the Girls Glee Club. She took her sister Margo to see Jim Morrison and The Doors, at a downtown Cleveland pub.

Pam spun records at KERG radio, playing upbeat “Womanly Waves” each week for an hour.

She joined Diana Ross onstage in Las Vegas – Pam was certainly no wallflower!

Her voice was pleasant and uplifting as she interviewed folks for her radio show. She loved to emcee festivals and any event that her town would throw.

For the local Garberville paper, Pam wrote the Question of the Week. She found people with all sorts of answers and gave them a chance to speak.

Pam spoke out for animals, always taking in dogs and cats who were strays. She put her words into action and started a nonprofit on her spare days.

Her Action for Animals group was a first attempt to assist them. Then The Humane Society of the Redwoods was the place where none could resist them.

Pam never met a dog or cat she didn’t like and found solace walking with them to the river.

They were all well-behaved, even her feral cat, as they knew she was the best caregiver.

Pam Hanson, Soroptimist president.

Pam was also a people person, and brought joy and humor to many a meeting.

She was president of Soroptimist for years, and winning Woman of Distinction was a legacy worth keeping.

Not one to rest on her laurels, she oversaw the planting of trees along Garberville’s main street.

She brought a Peace Garden project to a national convention, and its Washington DC fruition was quite a feat.

Pam Hanson with the Peace garden project in DC.

Her first job was in Cleveland, Ohio in department store sales; then she succeeded at driving a cab.

When a small café came up for sale in California, she thought “Why not take a stab?”

Pam’s parents believed in her tenacity, and took out a mortgage to help with her dreams.

Pam with her brother Tom, her mom Amy, and her dad Woodrow.

Woodrose Café was named after her father, and she used the place for parties and memorable schemes.

She hired folks based on their horoscope, served wholesome food and delicious organic greens.

Her vision was a success and a welcoming place for all – friends, families, tourists, and teens.

Pam held and supported fundraisers, and she enjoyed the excitement and notoriety that came with that.

She met Joan Baez, Maria Muldaur, Emmylou Harris, and Danny Glover, and backstage with Jane Fonda she would chat.

Halloween was Pam’s favorite day. No one recognized her costume as a waitress well-groomed.

Pam and Tom Hanson

April Fools was planned far in advance once, when her brother Tom was sure she was doomed.

Pam told Tom she found a supplier to print counterfeit one-dollar bills.

He fell for it hook, line, and sinker, believing she would actually do it for thrills.

The joke was on him when the County Sheriff walked in the café’s main door.

Pam was placed in handcuffs, and Tom’s heart sank, since he thought she was done for.

Away she went in the backseat of the squad car, with Tom frantic, wondering just what to do.

When enough time had passed, Pam burst through the door saying “April Fools Tom! This one’s on you!”

Pam had a sense of humor, zest for life, joy in the moment, and (as she said) “old-fashioned ways.”

These qualities made her approachable, endearing, and unforgettable for all of her lifelong days.

Another side of Pam that people may not know, was her faith and belief in Jesus. The power of prayer was shown to her, and she was comforted knowing He hears us.

Pam had a very warmhearted side, with many cherished lifelong friends.

She adored her family, especially niece Randi, and her love to her she would always send.

Pam wanted to live, even at the end, and didn’t complain about her lot in life.

Her ideas had turned into reality, she touched people with hospitality, and her existence was one without strife.

Now that she’s gone and the winter of her life has passed, we reflect on what her presence meant.

Tell those close to you that you love them, give thanks for any small kindness, call people to reach them, and live your life with intent.

Written with loving memories by Pam’s sister Margo Olsen.

A few more photos: