Skip the wait: CBP’s Global Entry Enrollment on Arrival program available at 5 Texas airports

HOUSTON- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) continues to feature Enrollment on Arrival (EoA), a CBP program that allows Global Entry applicants who are conditionally approved to complete their interviews upon arrival into the United States, including those entering the United States via a designated CBP Preclearance location. The EoA program eliminates the need for a Global Entry applicant to schedule an interview at an enrollment center to complete the application process. These interviews often take weeks or even months to schedule.

Five Texas airports feature the Enrollment on Arrival program: Houston George Bush Intercontinental, William F. Hobby Houston, San Antonio International Airport, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Passengers with conditional approval can go immediate to CBP officers who can complete their Global Entry interview upon their return in an international terminal during the admissibility inspection. Travelers who require assistance for their Global Entry interview because of a disability may immediately inform the interviewing CBP officer of the need for a reasonable modification or auxiliary aid or service to participate in the interview.

To complete the interview via Enrollment on Arrival, you must be in possession of the following documents:

A valid passport. If you travel using more than one passport, please bring them all to the interview so that the information can be added to your file.

Documents providing evidence of residency. Examples are: driver's license (if the address is current), mortgage statement, rental payment statement, utility bill, etc. This is not required for minors.

A permanent resident card (if applicable).

For more information, visit https://www.cbp.gov/travel/trusted-traveler-programs/global-entry/enrollment-arrival