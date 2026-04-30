CBP officers seize nearly $2.8 million in fentanyl, meth in two separate seizures at San Ysidro Port of Entry

SAN DIEGO — In an impressive one, two punch, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly $2.8 million in fentanyl and methamphetamine in two separate seizures over a recent six-day period.

On April 19, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry seized more than 116 pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine with a combined estimated street value of over $2 million concealed within a vehicle's roof.

Officers referred a 27-year-old female Mexican national driving a 2019 Honda Pilot for a secondary inspection. During the inspection, a nonintrusive image revealed anomalies in the vehicle’s roof, and a CBP canine team alerted to the same area.

A physical inspection revealed 94 packages concealed in the roof. The packages contained approximately 35 pounds of fentanyl powder with an estimated street value of nearly $1.95 million and over 80 pounds of methamphetamine worth an estimated value of $80,550.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the vehicle. The driver was taken into custody and now faces federal charges for importing narcotics.

On April 13, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry seized 14.02 pounds of fentanyl powder with an estimated street value of $764,727. Officers arrested one individual in connection with the seizure.

CBP officers referred a 2025 Toyota Corolla for a secondary inspection. The vehicle was driven by a 20-year-old male Mexican citizen, who was enrolled in the Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection program. A CBP canine alerted during pre-primary roving operations, prompting the referral. A nonintrusive inspection revealed anomalies in the vehicle's rear quarter panels. Officers then conducted a physical inspection, uncovering six packages containing 14.02 pounds of white fentanyl powder, equivalent to approximately 509,818 fentanyl pills, concealed within the panels.

CBP officers arrested the driver and seized the narcotics, vehicle, and cell phone. Federal authorities accepted the case for prosecution.

In an impressive one, two punch, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly $2.8 million in fentanyl and methamphetamine in two separate seizures over a recent six-day period.

“Smugglers use complex techniques to conceal dangerous narcotics like fentanyl and methamphetamine,” said San Ysidro Port Director Mariza Marin. "I am proud of the unwavering dedication of our CBP officers, supported by our canine teams and advanced inspection technology,” Marin continued. "Their efforts directly prevent these deadly narcotics from reaching our streets and protecting countless lives."

Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers along the southwest border stop illegal activity and facilitate lawful entry for millions of legitimate travelers into the United States.

Follow the Director of CBP’s San Diego Field Office on X and Instagram at @DFOSanDiegoCA for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.