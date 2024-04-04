InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Flexible Insole that Improves Comfort and Minimizes Stress on the Feet
Monica R. of Farmersville, TX is the creator of Sole Comfort, a silicone footwear insole designed to maintain optimal support and comfort for high pressure areas of the foot like the ball or heel. The insoles can be integrated within any type of footwear, allowing wearers to walk or stand for long periods of time without significant discomfort. The insole is comprised of a flexible material, so it does not interfere with how the shoe typically flexes as the wearer walks. These insoles will be particularly well suited for notoriously uncomfortable shoes such as high heels, strapped footwear, and more.
The bottom of the shoe should be at least an inch platform with a space to insert the device where the ball of the foot and heel will rest. It becomes part of the sole, but it should be made from a soft, flexible material to support the foot and to provide comfort while in use. Ultimately, the insoles help improve comfort and minimize stress placed on the feet while wearing high heels, boots, and other types of footwear.
The market for footwear insoles is substantial and continues to grow due to several factors, including increased awareness of foot health, technological advancements, and the rising demand for comfort and performance in footwear. Consumers are increasingly looking for footwear that not only looks good but also provides comfort and support for their feet. This has led to a surge in demand for high-quality insoles that offer cushioning, arch support, shock absorption, and other benefits.
People have choices between orthotic inserts, cushioned insoles, sport-specific insoles, heel cups, and more. These insoles typically offer comfort for a single purpose and do not accommodate specific types of footwear like high heels and strapped footwear. The Sole Comfort insoles are much more versatile and flex with the footwear as the wearer walks throughout the day.
Monica filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Sole Comfort product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Sole Comfort can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
