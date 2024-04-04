InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Full Body Sleeping Bag Garment for Keeping People Warm in Any Environment
date 2024-04-04
Steven E. of Asbury, IA is the creator of the Adult Swaddle, a wearable garment designed to keep the user warm while at home, while outdoors, and more. Users can enclose their entire body in a fleece material to improve comfort when cold whether indoors or outdoors. The device resembles a sleeping bag but will include two additional openings at the top to receive a user’s arms. The device may be short or long-sleeved and is constructed using a fleece-like material to keep the user warm in any indoor or outdoor environment. Users can maintain warmth and the ability to use their hands while using the swaddle. For example, a person could be laying on the couch and still be able to easily access their television remote, cell phone, and other nearby objects.
Once the user has inserted both his or her legs and arms, a zipper can be used to enclose him or herself within the device. The zippers include a string mechanism for easy manipulation of the zipper. The garment can improve comfort and warmth while at home, camping, tailgating, and much more. Ultimately, it functions like a hybrid sleeping bag and blanket, available in several sizes and colors to accommodate all user needs and preferences.
Since the 2019 COVID pandemic, there has been a vast surge of interest in outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, and backpacking in which equipment for these activities has driven significant profit increases in their respective markets. Many consumers are increasingly prioritizing health and wellness, leading to greater interest in outdoor experiences and products that facilitate such activities. As such, high-quality sleeping bags and gear contribute to comfortable and enjoyable outdoor experiences.
Demand for outdoor equipment is often seasonal, peaking during the spring and summer months when outdoor activities are most popular; however, with more innovative advancements in the industry, products like the Adult Swaddle can increase peak market value during colder months. With its versatile functionality, the Swaddle would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer’s product line.
Steven filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Adult Swaddle product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Adult Swaddle can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
