Spinal Implant Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) Market in the US: Growth Amid Fusion Slowdown

As minimally invasive procedures advance, traditional fusion markets face a slowdown. Yet, amidst growing competition, the total market remains on an upward trajectory." — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

iData Research, a renowned global consulting and market research firm specializing in the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical sectors, has released its 2024 report on the U.S. MIS Spinal Implant Market. This comprehensive report offers an in-depth analysis of various market segments, including segments for MIS interbody devices, MIS pedicle screws, spinous process fixation, facet fixation, MIS sacroiliac joint fusion, spine endoscopes and MIS instrumentation.

The key driver of the US MIS Spinal Implant Market is the increasing age-60-and-over population in the United States. As many of the people who undergo spine surgeries are seniors, an increase in this population would stimulate growth in the market. Another important driver of this market is the decrease in recovery time after surgery compared to traditional spine surgery. This could allow patients to be released from the hospital sooner and get back to normal life. There may also be cost benefits for the hospitals, surgeons and the patients.

However, the largest limiter for minimally invasive spine surgeries is the lack of skill in surgeons. For these surgeries to replace the traditional spine surgeries, learning new skills and techniques is needed, and older-generation surgeons tend to stick to the traditional open spine surgeries.

Key highlights from iData's report include:

Robust Market Expansion: The U.S. MIS Spinal Implant market reached nearly $2.3 billion in value in 2023, and it is anticipated to surpass $3.1 billion during the forecast period.

Shift in Preferences: The MIS interbody device market continues to see a shift toward oblique lumbar interbody fusion (OLIF) and lateral lumbar interbody fusion (LLIF) devices and away from minimally invasive posterior lumbar interbody fusion (MIPLIF) and minimally invasive transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (MITLIF) devices.

Competitive Landscape: In the U.S. MIS Spinal Implant market, the combined market shares of Globus Medical and NuVasive held the leading position. Coming in behind Globus Medical and Nuvasive is Medtronic, claiming the second-leading share of the market. Other leading competitors in the U.S. include DePuy Synthes, Stryker, SI-BONE, Richard Wolf, Joimax, ZimVie (Highridge Medical) and others, including a large number of smaller companies.

