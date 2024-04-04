04 April 2024

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan met with the Chairman of the Majlisi Milli Majlisi Oli of Tajikistan

National Leader of Turkmenistan, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, during an official visit to Dushanbe, met with Chairman of the Majlisi Milli Majlisi Oli (Parliament) of the Republic of Tajikistan Rustami Emomali.

During the meeting, special emphasis was placed on the fact that today interstate dialogue, based on the principles of trust and mutual understanding, allows our countries to confidently build Turkmen-Tajik relations for the future, coordinate approaches on key issues of international politics, formulate long-term plans for partnership in the economy and trade , investment activities, cultural and humanitarian sphere.

Continuing the meeting, it was noted that close interaction between the legislative bodies of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan is a vital part of the development of comprehensive cooperation between the two states. During the conversation, it was emphasized that in recent years, a lot has been done through the joint efforts of the parliaments of our countries, in particular, a stable inter-parliamentary dialogue has been established, mechanisms for professional communication have started working, and the parliamentary Friendship Groups created in our countries play a large role in this.