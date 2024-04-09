Prositions Offers Free Webinar on How to Terminate Someone with Poise

Prositions and Craig Robbins, an experienced career coach and HR expert, will deliver a webinar on how to terminate an employee with compassion and confidence.

DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Tuesday, April 16th, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. CDT, Prositions, Inc. is offering a complimentary webinar with Craig Robbins, a visionary HR consultant and leadership development expert, titled “How to Terminate Someone with Poise.” In the webinar, Craig will present a step-by-step process for ensuring the delivery of a clear, concise, and compassionate termination message.“No one looks forward to termination conversations, but it’s important to know how to have them effectively,” said Craig Robbins. “Careful planning, preparation, and the use of a proven step-by-step methodology can make these sessions less painful and awkward for everyone.”In this webinar, participants will learn:• How to plan and prepare for a termination• How to conduct a termination conversation with poise• What NOT to do or say during a termination conversation• How to minimize any potential risks during the termination process“In an era where organizations are reshaping their structures and workforces, effective communication has never been more critical. In this webinar, Craig brings his expertise to the forefront, guiding participants through the delicate and challenging employee termination process,” said Robin Salsberry, President of Prositions. “But this webinar isn’t just about procedure; it’s about ensuring individual dignity and respect while minimizing legal risk and personal trauma.”To reserve your space and register for this webinar, visit https://www.prositions.com/event/how-to-terminate-someone-with-poise. This webinar is also being sponsored by OutplacementPro, an award-winning division of Prositions, Inc., which utilizes the latest job search and placement technologies, coupled with an experienced team of career experts, to help quickly place candidates who have been laid off or terminated. For more information, visit www.outplacementpro.com About Craig Robbins:Craig Robbins is the CEO of MilitaryHire, a company that provides HR and recruiting services for employers hiring military service members and veterans. He served as the Senior Vice President of Professional Services at Prositions, Inc., where he led global HR consulting and career transition services. He is the author of the best-selling courses Advancing Your Career and How to Terminate with Poise, available in both microlearning and nanolearning formats. Craig has spent more than 15 years designing and leading a variety of other talent management functions across a wide range of industries.About Prositions:Prositions, Inc. is a leading learning content and performance support library provider, offering a wide range of consulting, software, performance coaching, and training delivery solutions. Their award-winning learning platform, DashTrain, contains over 7,000 microlearning and nanolearning modules, giving users instant access to top business libraries and best-selling authors anywhere and anytime. For information, visit www.prositions.com