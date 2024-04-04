From Globe-Trotting Educator to Culinary Maestro: Isabelle Krief's Flavorful Odyssey with Ratatouille Catering
I love cooking almost as much as I love eating, so I ensure that all our ingredients are fresh and that our meat is raised sustainably. I also offer meat-free dishes,”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Isabelle Krief, founder and chef at Ratatouille Catering, shares her remarkable journey from teaching languages to establishing a thriving culinary venture in Los Angeles.
Born in Grenoble, nestled in the French Alps, Isabelle embarked on a career in language education, teaching in diverse cities all over the world, such as London, Los Angeles, Wudang in China, Ibiza in Spain, Singapore, and Thailand (Phuket). However, her passion for cooking led her to transition from teaching to pursuing culinary arts. After studying at the Greta Institute, Isabelle opened a seasonal restaurant in 2017, showcasing her creativity with food and delighting tourists and locals. Alongside the restaurant, she operated a food truck and catering business catering to private and corporate events.
Isabelle's culinary journey is infused with influences from her global travels. She draws inspiration from diverse cuisines worldwide. In 2022, she returned to Los Angeles to expand her successful catering business, Ratatouille.
Ratatouille offers a unique fusion of French cuisine, serving street food-style dishes alongside traditional French flare dishes for events. Isabelle prioritizes using fresh ingredients and sustainably raised meat, ensuring high-quality dishes catering to diverse dietary preferences. The menu also features meat-free options, as Ratatouille can accommodate special requests.
“I love cooking almost as much as I love eating, so I ensure that all our ingredients are fresh and that our meat is raised sustainably. I also offer meat-free dishes,” says Chef Isabelle Krief. Ratatouille, named after the traditional French Provençal vegetable stew, embodies Mediterranean cuisine's vibrant flavors and colors. Known for its healthy and delicious combination of vegetables, Ratatouille reflects the culinary ethos of Isabelle's catering venture. Isabelle's story is a testament to the intersection of her love for languages, teaching, and culinary arts, culminating in the creation of Ratatouille. This culinary adventure celebrates global flavors and caters to diverse tastes and dietary needs.
Ratatouille catering at the Grammy DPA Music Lounge with Grammy Winners