"Rise Together: The Art of Climbing Out of the Ditch" Chronicles a Journey from Personal Wreckage to Purpose
A road map not only for families facing spinal cord injury and addiction but for everyone; for certainly if one single mom can conquer these conflicts, then there must be hope for the rest of us...”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATE, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her compelling new memoir, "Rise Together: The Art of Climbing Out of the Ditch," author Laquita Dian unveils a gripping tale of a mother and her children in crisis, faced with overwhelming adversity, with seemingly no way forward.
— Deborah Flynn‚ Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation (retired)
Laquita Dian's life seemed to spiral out of control with her young son confronting a life-altering spinal cord injury and her daughter slipping into the grip of self destruction. As if that wasn't enough, battling trauma, alcoholism and depression, she found herself at her lowest point, collapsed in a roadside ditch after being released from jail for drunk driving.
But it was in this bleak moment that a glimmer of hope emerged. A simple act of kindness from a stranger ignited a realization within Laquita: that the key to rising is by lifting others.
"Rise Together" is not just a saga of struggle; it is proof of the transformative power of love, resilience, and action. Through vivid storytelling and raw honesty, Laquita shares her journey from the depths of despair to profound purpose, healing, and self-discovery.
Readers will find practical and actionable insights based on decades of hands-on experience with trauma recovery. Laquita's spirit is a lit candle for anyone who finds themselves trapped in the darkness of adversity. Her odyssey shows us that no matter how dire the circumstances may seem, there is always a path forward.
A portion of the proceeds of "Rise Together" benefit The Adversity Into Adventure Foundation, a high impact resource for creating life-enhancing opportunities for a Diverse-Abled (TM) world.
"Rise Together: The Art of Climbing Out of the Ditch" is available now on Amazon.
About the Author:
Laquita Dian is an author, public speaker and caregiver advocate. Native to Oklahoma, she moved to California in the early 80’s where she raised her two children while working as an executive buyer and lead designer curating an extensive collection of antiquities, fine art and oriental rugs from around the world for a high-end antique gallery.
Her world was reshaped in the late 90’s, after her son suffered a catastrophic spinal cord injury and her daughter fell into the grip of self-destruction. She embraced the role as a caregiver and earned decades of hands-on experience with trauma recovery.
Laquita co-founded and served as CEO of the Center of Restorative Exercise (C.O.R.E.), a specialized gym focused on improving the quality of life for those who suffer a disabling condition. After selling C.O.R.E in 2019, Laquita resides in Los Angeles enjoying time with her two children, three grandchildren, and her partner Hans.
For more information about "Rise Together: The Art of Climbing Out of the Ditch" and Laquita Dian, please visit here.
About the Foundation:
With a commitment to inspiring resilience and personal development, Adversity Into Adventure Foundation provides high-impact organizations for disabilities with funding in recreation, rehabilitation and neurological research.
“At Adversity Into Adventure Foundation, we believe that adversity doesn’t define us; it’s how we respond to it that shapes our adventure. We aim to equip individuals with the tools, experiences, and support necessary to overcome obstacles and turn adversity into a catalyst for self discovery,” said Aaron Baker, Founder of the organization.
Adversity Into Adventure Foundation will focus on collaborations with local communities, volunteers, corporate sponsors, and donors to fulfill its mission. The foundation aims to expand its reach, impact and ultimately creating a ripple effect of positive change.
For more information about Adversity Into Adventure Foundation, ways to get involved, or to support their initiatives, please visit this link.
