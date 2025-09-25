Adversity Into Adventure Joins Permobil’s Harvest Hoopla for a Day of Community and Support

Permobil Presents Harvest Hoopla AIAF Founder Aaron Baker Adversity Into Adventure Logo

The free, family-friendly event will feature resources, activities, live music and food for individuals with disabilities and their families!

Harvest Hoopla is more than a seasonal celebration, it’s a reflection of our commitment to inclusion, mobility & community. Thanks to our partners, we can offer something truly special for Nashville.” — Audra Watt, VP of Marketing, Permobil Americas

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adversity Into Adventure Foundation is excited to invite the community to the first annual Harvest Hoopla at Permobil Headquarters on Saturday, September 27, 2025 - a free and family-friendly event designed to bring people together for a day of fun, connection, and resources.Hosted by Permobil, Harvest Hoopla will feature festive activities for all ages, including games, live entertainment, and seasonal celebrations. Community members will have the opportunity to connect with local organizations, explore valuable resources, and learn about adaptive and accessible opportunities in recreation, rehabilitation, and beyond.“We’re thrilled to be part of an event that celebrates inclusion and community,” said Aaron Baker of Adversity Into Adventure Foundation. “Harvest Hoopla is a chance for families and individuals, especially those living with disabilities, to find support and discover new resources.”Adversity Into Adventure will have a resource booth at the event, sharing information about its mission to empower individuals with spinal cord injuries and other disabilities through rehabilitation, recreation and neurological research.What to Expect:Trunk-or-Treat – Festive, decorated trunks offering treats, fun, and toys for kids of all agesPermobil Product Repairs – On-site minor repairs for select mobility devices at no cost – Permobil products onlyEndless Entertainment – Fall-themed games, live music, and seasonal fun in a completely accessible environmentFood Trucks – Eats from Dowty’s Pit Bar-B-Que, Too Fresh and Zio Matto GelatoCommunity Partners:5Minds Mobility • ASL Inc. • BraunAbility • Flex for a Cause • MK Battery • MOVE Inclusive • Permobil Costume Booth • Permobil Foundation Repair Booth • Permobil Products & Quick Tips • Racing for Those Who Can’t • Rifton • Saddle Up! • Tennessee Disability Coalition • LUCI • Metro Nashville/Davidson County Parks & Recreation - disABILITIES ProgramsEvent Details:Location: Permobil Headquarters, 300 Duke Dr. Lebanon, TN 37090Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025Time: 10am - 3pm Please Register / Free and open to the publicAbout Adversity Into Adventure FoundationThe Adversity Into Adventure Foundation supports people living with a disabling condition through programs centered on rehabilitation, recreation, and neurological research. With a mission to transform adversity into opportunity, AIA unites communities, sponsors, and individuals to create impactful change through inclusive experiences and powerful storytelling. For more information or to support the movement, visit www.adversityintoadventure.org/donate About PermobilPermobil, a global leader, is committed to creating advanced mobility solutions that improve quality of life and empower people living with disabilities around the world. To learn more, visit https://www.permobil.com/en-us/this-is-permobil

