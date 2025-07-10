Recovering Quadriplegic Athlete Aaron Baker Announces Return to the Road for Summer 2025 with Adversity Into Adventure

Aaron Baker on adaptive Felt trike at Monument Valley Adversity Into Adventure presents check to neurological research foundation, Wings For Life Foundation Adversity Into Adventure Logo

Baker’s journey empowers the Diverse-abled™ community, raising funds for rehabilitation, recreation & neurological research through bold, cross-country action.

Transformation finds its fullest expression in service to others...Service is the ripple effect, the sharing of light that illuminates the paths of fellow travelers.” — Aaron Baker

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recovering quadriplegic athlete, author, and disability advocate Aaron Baker will wheel, walk, and roll into hearts across the country as he continues the 2025 leg of the “Adversity Into Adventure Tour,” an ongoing global movement inspiring hope, inclusion, and empowerment for the diverse-abled™ community.After completing Route 66 in 2024, the tour resumed in 2025 with domestic and international stops that include adaptive recreation events, rehabilitative hospital visits, and exploring accessible fitness facilities — all in support of the Adversity Into Adventure Foundation (AIA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to promoting rehabilitation, recreation, and neurological research for the disabled community.“We’re hitting the road again to remind the world that adversity is not the end of the story — it’s the beginning of a new one,” said Aaron Baker, Founder of AIA. “We are coming together to celebrate tenacity, promote progress, and encourage everyone to discover the adventure within themselves.”The 2025 tour will highlight stories of recovery, showcase adaptive technology, and bring Baker’s powerful message to new cities and states. Stops will include major metro areas, rural communities, and rehabilitative centers — each chosen for its commitment to inclusive, forward-thinking support for individuals living with spinal cord injuries and other neurological conditions.The tour’s mission is amplified by ongoing partnerships with their corporate sponsors, such as Columbia Distributing, donors, volunteers, and organizations committed to accessibility, empowerment, and transformation through lived experience.“Following [the] journey on Instagram has been truly inspiring. The impact made over the past year, connecting with individuals, rehab centers, and recreational programs—is nothing short of remarkable. [The] cross-country ride and the passion poured into every part of it have been incredibly motivating to watch,” said Rich McNaughton, Vice President of Columbia Distributing.Baker’s journey began after a catastrophic spinal cord injury in 1999 left him paralyzed from the chin down. Defying his prognosis, he has since become a thriving example of what’s possible with determination, support, and relentless curiosity. Today, he is a devoted husband, father, speaker, author of "The Rebellious Recovery", and the subject of the acclaimed documentary "Coming To My Senses".As always, proceeds from the Adversity Into Adventure Tour benefit AIA’s 3R Ethos that directly impacts individuals and families navigating the complex journey of healing after life altering trauma.For updates, event details, or to join the movement, visit: www.adversityintoadventure.org ABOUT AARON BAKERAaron Baker is a recovering quadriplegic, husband, father, adventure athlete, and advocate. Following a life-altering spinal cord injury in 1999, he defied medical odds and committed himself to a life of purpose, pushing boundaries through self-powered expeditions and motivational storytelling. He is the author of The Rebellious Recovery, subject of the documentary Coming To My Senses, and co-founder of the Center Of Restorative Exercise. Baker also sits on the board of the Wings For Life Foundation, Permobil Foundation and Artists For Trauma. Learn more at www.imaaronbaker.com ABOUT ADVERSITY INTO ADVENTURE FOUNDATIONThe Adversity Into Adventure Foundation supports people living with a disabling condition through programs centered on rehabilitation, recreation, and neurological research. With a mission to transform adversity into opportunity, AIA unites communities, sponsors, and individuals to create impactful change through inclusive experiences and powerful storytelling. For more information or to support the movement, visit www.adversityintoadventure.org/donate

Adversity Into Adventure World Tour - Route 66

