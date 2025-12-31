Adversity Into Adventure Foundation Concludes 2025 Tour with 20,000+ Miles, 33 States, and a Renewed Vision for 2026

Aaron Baker on adaptive Felt trike at Monument Valley Adversity Into Adventure Logo Adversity Into Adventure presents check to neurological research foundation, Wings For Life Foundation

End-of-year wrap-up celebrates impact, partnerships, and the power of possibility for the diverse-abled™ community

What we witnessed in 2025 was the power of collaboration... when nonprofits, sponsors, and local communities unite around a shared purpose, the ripple effect of impact is extraordinary.” — Aaron Baker

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 18 months on the road, spanning 33 states and more than 20,000 miles, the Adversity Into Adventure Foundation (AIA) proudly concludes the 2025 leg of the Adversity Into Adventure Tour, closing out the year with gratitude, momentum, and a bold vision for what lies ahead.Recovering quadriplegic athlete, author, and disability advocate Aaron Baker led the tour across the country and beyond, bringing together communities through adaptive recreation events, rehabilitative hospital visits, and accessible fitness explorations—all in support of AIA’s mission to promote rehabilitation, recreation, and neurological research for the disabled community.“This tour has never just been about miles traveled—it’s about lives touched,” said Aaron Baker. “Every stop reminded us that recovery looks different for everyone, but possibility exists for all of us when access, innovation, and belief come together.”Following the completion of Route 66 in 2024, the 2025 tour expanded both domestically and internationally, highlighting stories of recovery, showcasing emerging adaptive technologies, and amplifying voices within the spinal cord injury and neurological disability communities. Stops included rehabilitative centers, adaptive recreation programs, and research lab tours—each selected for its commitment to inclusive, forward-thinking care.As the year comes to a close, AIA reflects on the collective impact made possible through partnerships with corporate sponsors like Columbia Distributing, alongside donors, clinicians, researchers, and community organizations aligned in advancing accessibility and empowerment through lived experience.Baker’s journey began after a catastrophic spinal cord injury in 1999 left him paralyzed from the chin down. Defying early prognoses, he has become a global advocate for resilience and recovery. Today, he is a devoted husband and father, an internationally recognized speaker, author of The Rebellious Recovery, and the subject of the acclaimed documentary Coming To My Senses.As AIA looks toward 2026, the organization remains grounded in its 3R Ethos—Rehabilitation, Recreation, and Neurological Research—ensuring that proceeds from the tour directly support individuals and families navigating the complex journey of healing after life-altering trauma.“As we look ahead to 2026 and even more miles to adventure, we are energized by what’s to come,” Baker added. “Together, we will continue to expand our reach, strengthen our impact, and stay true to our 3R Ethos as we create pathways to possibility.”ABOUT AARON BAKERAaron Baker is a recovering quadriplegic, husband, father, adventure athlete, and advocate. Following a life-altering spinal cord injury in 1999, he defied medical odds and committed himself to a life of purpose, pushing boundaries through self-powered expeditions and motivational storytelling. He is the author of The Rebellious Recovery, subject of the documentary Coming To My Senses, and co-founder of the Center Of Restorative Exercise. Baker also sits on the board of the Wings For Life Foundation, Permobil Foundation and Artists For Trauma. Learn more at www.imaaronbaker.com ABOUT ADVERSITY INTO ADVENTURE FOUNDATIONThe Adversity Into Adventure Foundation supports people living with a disabling condition through programs centered on rehabilitation, recreation, and neurological research. With a mission to transform adversity into opportunity, AIA unites communities, sponsors, and individuals to create impactful change through inclusive experiences and powerful storytelling. For more information or to support the movement, visit

