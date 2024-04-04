Institutional Response to Domestic Violence: Joint Session Highlights Need for Systemic Change

Systemic change requires meaningful and proactive engagement by those decision-makers and institutions across all levels of governance mandated to respond to domestic violence and gender-based violence, including violence against women. Today’s joint session of the parliamentary committees of the Parliament of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) on the Institutional Response to Domestic Violence and Violence against Women was an important step in making those changes.

Today's session was organized in co-operation with four relevant parliamentary committees, namely, the committees for gender equality of both houses, the Committee for Security of the House of Representatives, and the Committee for Human Rights and Freedoms of the House of Peoples. Supported by the OSCE Mission to BiH, this joint effort reflects a domestic and international commitment to enhance institutional responses to domestic and gender-based violence cases.

Following the joint session, Ambassador Brian Aggeler, Head of the OSCE Mission to BiH, concluded that “We must not take progress on gender equality for granted; we must not put our guard down in pursuit of a more just and equal world. This is about all of us, because security and safety in society are impossible if all of us are not safe and secure and domestic and gender-based violence are eliminated.”

The suggested conclusions from the thematic session, which will be the subject of discussion and deliberation in the committees in the coming weeks, read as follows: