TAJIKISTAN, April 4 - After the completion of official meetings and negotiations between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, a signing ceremony of new cooperation documents took place in the presence of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, Honorable Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The parties signed:

- Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan for 2024-2025;

- Agreement on cooperation between the Center for Advanced Training and Retraining of Diplomatic Service Employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan;

- Agreement between the Executive body of state power of the city of Khujand, Sughd Province of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Khokimlik of the city of Arkadag of Turkmenistan on the establishment of sister city relations;

- Agreement on cooperation between the Committee on Architecture and Construction under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan;

- Memorandum between the Institute of Geology, Earthquake Resistant Construction and Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan and the Institute of Seismology and Atmospheric Physics of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan.