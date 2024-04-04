Participation in the cultural program of artists of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan “Evening of Friendship”

TAJIKISTAN, April 4 - On April 4, as part of the official visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Tajikistan, a cultural program of artists from Tajikistan and Turkmenistan entitled “Evening of Friendship” was held in the large hall of Kokhi Borbad.

The cultural event was attended by the Head of State, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the high-ranking guest, Honorable Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

It should be noted that holding a concert of art masters of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan entitled “Evening of Friendship” is the best example of cultural cooperation, a continuation of the good tradition of relations of friendship, brotherhood and an important factor in the development and expansion of multifaceted ties for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

The spectacular concert “Evening of Friendship” with a colorful and meaningful program of cultural and artistic figures of the two countries, which personifies the friendship of the peoples of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, was memorable and joyous.