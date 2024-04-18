First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union Provides 2023 Annual Report, Sharing Insights into Financial Performance
EINPresswire.com/ -- First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the release of its 2023 Annual Report. The report offers valuable insights into the credit union's financial performance, showcasing its commitment to member prosperity and growth.
The 2023 Annual Report provides a comprehensive overview of First Commonwealth's achievements, strategic objectives, and dedication to its members and the community. It highlights the credit union's enduring strength and dependability, driven by an esteemed Board of Directors, Associate Board, Supervisory Committee, and dedicated employees.
Members, business partners, and employers are encouraged to review the detailed statements of income and financial conditions included in the report. By doing so, they can gain a better understanding of the current financial landscape of First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union.
To access the full 2023 Annual Report, please visit the First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union website at www.firstcomcu.org/about/ourstory.html.
About First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union
First Commonwealth, headquartered in Allentown, PA, is one of the most accomplished and preeminent credit unions serving Lehigh, Northampton, and Carbon Counties in PA, and Warren County, NJ. With 12 locations and a top-tier digital banking experience, it serves 81,000 members and 2,400 companies. Since 1959, First Commonwealth has prioritized growth, innovation, technology, and friendly service. First Commonwealth has 235+ employees and over $1.2 billion in assets, operating as a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative embodying purpose-driven values.
Jen Weaver
