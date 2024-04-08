First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union to Participate in America Saves Week, Promoting Financial Well-being
America Saves Week is April 8 through April 12, 2024ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union is proud to announce its participation in America Saves Week, an annual celebration and call to action for individuals across the nation to commit to saving successfully. This initiative, which runs from April 8 through April 12, 2024, aims to empower Americans to take control of their finances, set savings goals, and develop a plan to achieve them.
During America Saves Week, First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union will be focusing on various themes that highlight the importance of saving and financial stability. These themes include saving automatically, saving for the unexpected, saving for major milestones, paying down debt, and the importance of saving at any age.
First Commonwealth is committed to supporting America Saves Week and empowering individuals to make informed financial decisions. By participating in this initiative, they aim to contribute to the financial well-being of their members and the community at large.
For more information about America Saves Week and First Commonwealth's involvement, please visit their website at firstcomcu.org, and social pages on LinkedIn and Facebook throughout the week of April 8th.
About First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union
First Commonwealth, headquartered in Allentown, PA, is one of the most accomplished and preeminent credit unions serving Lehigh, Northampton, and Carbon Counties in PA, and Warren County, NJ. With 12 locations and a top-tier digital banking experience, it serves 81,000 members and 2,400 companies. Since 1959, First Commonwealth has prioritized growth, innovation, technology, and friendly service. First Commonwealth has 235+ employees and over $1.2 billion in assets, operating as a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative embodying purpose-driven values.
