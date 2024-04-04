Submit Release
St Albans Barracks - Motor Vehicle Fire Investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 24A2002000

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill                                               

STATION: St Albans Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit                

CONTACT#: (802)524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: March 31, 2024, at approximately 6:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail near Boarding House Road in Sheldon, VT

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation – Motor Vehicle

 

VICTIM: Terra Fenn

Age: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Formerly St Albans, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 31, 2024, at approximately 6:39 p.m. the Sheldon Fire Department was dispatched to a reported motor vehicle fire in the woods along the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail near Boarding House Road in Sheldon, VT.  When fire crews arrived, they discovered the vehicle and nearby woods on fire.  Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fires and contacted the Vermont State Police in St Albans.

 

Members of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the fire scene and conducted a scene examination beginning on Monday April 1, 2024.  The investigation has revealed the vehicle was not stolen but the cause of the fire in currently under investigation.

 

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact the State Police at (802)524-5993.

 

People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the Department of Public Safety, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

 

         

 

 

Det. Sergeant Matthew Hill

VT State Police

Fire and Explosions Investigations Unit

Office – (802)878-7111

Email – matthew.hill@Vermont.gov

 

IAAI – CFI

NAFI - CFEI

 

To request a report use the link below:

https://vsp.vermont.gov/public/recordrequests

 

