Cora Makes Moves in Boston with Game Changing Made-to-Move Pad to Keep People Active During Their Period

Cora Will Serve as Official Sponsor of the Boston 5K presented by Point32Health and Engage Runners on Innovative New Product.

The Mission-Driven Brand is Joining Forces with Cora Ambassador and Para Athlete, Adrianne Haslet, to Donate 2.6 Million Period Care Products on Marathon Day.

We are excited to partner with the Boston Athletic Association and Adrianne Haslet as we showcase our new Made-to-Move Pads and bring a new level of comfort and confidence to active people everywhere” — Molly Hayward, co-founder and chief brand officer at Cora

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cora, a leading provider of clean, organic, and sustainable period and body care is introducing the Made-to-Move Pad during Marathon Week in Boston, April 8-15, one of the nation’s most recognizable celebrations of health, fitness and movement.

“Cora is a brand devoted to comfort through the uncomfortable - with products that are effective and made with clean ingredients. We've learned that being active on your period isn't always the most comfortable thing, particularly for pads wearers,” said Molly Hayward, co-founder and chief brand officer at Cora. “We are excited to partner with the Boston Athletic Association and Adrianne Haslet as we showcase our new Made-to-Move Pads and bring a new level of comfort and confidence to active people everywhere.”

Cora’s new Made-to-Move Pad is the first period pad that contours to the body for a close, secure fit however you move, twist, or turn. The innovative, 100% organic cotton top sheet pad features a unique design with elevated sides that create a custom You-Shaped™ fit, preventing leaks, bunching, or chafing as you move. Ultra-thin and lightweight, Cora’s new pad absorbs 14x its weight for up to 8 hours of leak protection. In a consumer usage test, over 8 out of 10 consumers agreed that the Made-to-Move Pad stayed in place, did not rub or chafe, and protected against leaks as they moved.

For decades, conventional pad options have been bulky, uncomfortable, and made of synthetic material, making it uncomfortable for people to stay active during their periods. According to Women In Sport’s Study––Reframing Sport for Teenage Girls: Tackling Teenage Disengagement––7 in 10 girls avoid being active when on their period. Cora is working to change that.

B.A.A. Race Week is an ideal backdrop for the Made-to-Move Pad product launch. Whether taking a walk, working out, dancing, playing a game, or running a 5K or 26.2-mile marathon, the Made-to-Move Pad will empower people who get their period to keep moving.

Cora Ambassador Adrianne Haslet, who will be competing in the Para Athletics T-64 Division of the Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America on Monday, April 15, will add additional meaning to her miles on behalf of Cora’s mission to provide period products to people who might otherwise go without. For every mile that the global advocate for amputee rights and survivor of the Boston Marathon terrorist attack runs, Cora will donate 100,000 period care products to those in need, with the goal of 2.6 million products donated following the 26.2-mile race. Two nonprofits have been chosen to receive period care products, including Dignity Matters and I Support the Girls.

Working closely with the Boston Athletic Association, Cora will connect with tens of thousands of people through activities around Marathon Weekend. As an official sponsor of the Boston 5K on Saturday, April 13, Cora will support runners before and after their race through Made-to-Move Pad sampling. Cora will also be on site at the Bank of America Boston Marathon Expo, meeting with runners, answering questions, providing free samples of the Made-to-Move Pad, and hosting special guests, including Adrianne Haslet. On marathon day, Cora will join the Wellesley College students to cheer Haslet on during her race.

The Made-to-Move Pad will be available beginning on April 8, exclusively at select Target stores and online at Target.com and Cora.life.

ABOUT CORA

Cora is a leading provider of clean period, bladder, and body care products that provide comfort through the uncomfortable. The brand's portfolio includes tampons, pads, and liners made with organic cotton as well as cycle support and reusable options such as cups, disc, and period underwear. With every Cora purchase, the company provides period products and body literacy resources to people who might otherwise go without. Cora has given over 24 million period products to individuals in need around the world, including in the United States, Kenya, India, and Europe. Cora's products are available at Cora.life and at national retailers such as Target, CVS, Kroger, Safeway, Albertsons and Amazon. For more information, visit www.cora.life.