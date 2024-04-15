SCDC Promotes Benjamin Smith to Associate Director of Recruiting for its Subsidiary, S.H.A.R.E. Staffing and Recruiting
I am honored and humbled to serve in this role and execute our vision as we develop, build, sell, and manage communities and legacies - one day at a time.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Recruiting and Staffing, a subsidiary of S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC), proudly announces the promotion of Benjamin Smith to Associate Director of Recruiting. In his new position, Benjmain will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer and will provide staffing and recruiting services for SCDC and all its subsidiaries.
— Benjamin Smith
This promotion reflects Mr. Smith’s servant leadership, unwavering dedication, and remarkable contributions to the organization. In his previous role as Human Resource Manager for SCDC, Benjamin Smith demonstrated exceptional talents by coordinating the recruitment of all SCDC’s Advisory Board Members and the executive teams of both SCDC and its subsidiaries. Benjamin’s profound impact is evident in every new hire within SCDC and its subsidiaries, as he consistently demonstrates his emotional intelligence, people talents, and deep understanding of company vision.
Mr. Smith possesses a wealth of international expertise that spans over two decades, having contributed to recruiting executive leadership, implementing professional development, and advancing operational excellence. Mr. Smith led HR and Recruiting departments within prominent companies such as Xtreme Drilling and Coil Services, Patterson-UTI, and Nabors. His success in fostering relationships and identifying top talent is attributed to his client-centric approach deeply rooted in his personal design for living. Leveraging his extensive organizational development, recruiting, and HR background, Mr. Smith's skills are a substantial asset to SCDC, and its subsidiaries, as they embark on a plan for growth and expansion.
Outside of his professional endeavors, Benjamin exemplifies spiritual principles through his volunteer work in the Houston community and service work in local recovery centers where he sits on steering committees and is a member of groups and clubs. Benjamin is a proud member of The Association of Former Students having completed the Executive MBA Program from Mays Business School at Texas A&M University in 2015. More than anything else, he cherishes moments spent with his two sons and watching them grow into leaders in their chosen activities.
Benjamin Smith's promotion symbolizes a new chapter for S.H.A.R.E. Staffing & Recruiting. SCDC extends sincere congratulations to him for this well-earned promotion and looks forward to ongoing collaboration and success of his servant leadership.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com.
All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.
Rachel Kay
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp
+1 281-863-9929
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other