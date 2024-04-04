St. Elizabeth Credit Union Merges With First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union
EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Elizabeth Credit Union has announced the approval of its merger with First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union, marking a significant milestone in the credit union landscape. The combined entity will operate under the banner of First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union.
This merger represents a meeting of like-minded missions and a shared pledge to improve members' financial well-being. The now unified credit union will continue to elevate member experiences while upholding the highest security and service excellence standards. This merger underscores a dedicated effort to empower employees, serve members, and enrich the communities they serve.
"We extend our sincerest gratitude to our members for their unwavering support throughout this process. Their resounding endorsement of the merger underscores their belief in the positive impact this collaboration will have on their financial journey," said St. Elizabeth Credit Union Treasurer, Manager, and CEO Maureen Young.
Donna LoStocco, CEO and President of First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union, expressed enthusiasm about the merger, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome St. Elizabeth Credit Union into First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union. Together, we will seamlessly integrate our operations, ensuring a smooth transition for members. We are excited about this merger's opportunities to deepen our commitment to the Lehigh Valley community."
The merger is subject to the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) regulatory approval.
For more details about the comprehensive services First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union offers, please visit firstcomcu.org.
About First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union
First Commonwealth, based in Allentown, PA, is one of the most accomplished and preeminent credit unions in the Greater Lehigh Valley. With 12 locations and a top-tier digital banking experience, it serves 81,000 members and 1,950 companies. Since 1959, First Commonwealth has prioritized growth, innovation, technology, and friendly service. First Commonwealth has 235+ employees and over $1 billion in assets, operating as a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative embodying purpose-driven values.
Jen Weaver
This merger represents a meeting of like-minded missions and a shared pledge to improve members' financial well-being. The now unified credit union will continue to elevate member experiences while upholding the highest security and service excellence standards. This merger underscores a dedicated effort to empower employees, serve members, and enrich the communities they serve.
"We extend our sincerest gratitude to our members for their unwavering support throughout this process. Their resounding endorsement of the merger underscores their belief in the positive impact this collaboration will have on their financial journey," said St. Elizabeth Credit Union Treasurer, Manager, and CEO Maureen Young.
Donna LoStocco, CEO and President of First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union, expressed enthusiasm about the merger, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome St. Elizabeth Credit Union into First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union. Together, we will seamlessly integrate our operations, ensuring a smooth transition for members. We are excited about this merger's opportunities to deepen our commitment to the Lehigh Valley community."
The merger is subject to the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) regulatory approval.
For more details about the comprehensive services First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union offers, please visit firstcomcu.org.
About First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union
First Commonwealth, based in Allentown, PA, is one of the most accomplished and preeminent credit unions in the Greater Lehigh Valley. With 12 locations and a top-tier digital banking experience, it serves 81,000 members and 1,950 companies. Since 1959, First Commonwealth has prioritized growth, innovation, technology, and friendly service. First Commonwealth has 235+ employees and over $1 billion in assets, operating as a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative embodying purpose-driven values.
Jen Weaver
First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union
jlweaver@firstcomcu.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn