Alderpoint Volunteer Fire Department Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial Bass Tournament Set for April 6th at Ruth Lake

The anglers before the start of the 2022 tournament [Photo by Dylan Music] Anglers and fishing enthusiasts are gearing up for the annual Alderpoint Volunteer Fire Department Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial Bass Tournament, slated to take place on Saturday, April 6th, at Ruth Lake.

Formerly known as the Roger Coleman Memorial Fishing Tournament, this event has been renamed in honor of another fallen VFD member, with proceeds going towards supporting the fire department and honoring the memory of those who have served.

The tournament, a catch and release event, promises an exciting day on the water for participants. Anglers will be vying for the top spot with a 12″ minimum length requirement for catches. Additionally, there will be penalties for any dead fish subtracted from the total weight. Live bait is prohibited, and all participants must ensure they have live wells and life jackets on board for safety.

Teams of two will compete, with the blast-off order determined by a draw. Check-in for the event will take place on Friday night before the tournament, from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM, at Ruth Lake Marina and at Journey’s End, from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM.

Roger Coleman Jr. with nephew Sterling (Bubba) Neil Kercher at the 2022 tournament [Photo by Jasmine Carr] The action kicks off bright and early on Saturday morning, with live-well checks scheduled from 4:00 AM to 5:30 AM at the boat ramp. Blast-off is set for 6:00 AM or at first light. Following the tournament, the weigh-in and payout will take place at Journey’s End.

Participants can enter the tournament for $150, with an optional $20 fee for the big fish option.

For those seeking more information or wishing to register, they can contact Thomas Bruce at 707-223-6258 or Roger Coleman Jr. at 707-223-3858.

This promises to be a day filled with camaraderie, competition, and a shared commitment to honoring the memory of fallen heroes while supporting a noble cause. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enjoy a day of fishing while giving back to the community.