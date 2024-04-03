2024 Biomass Utilization Symposium Planned May 2-3

This is a press release from the Sonoma Mendocino Economic Development District:

The 2024 Sonoma Mendocino Economic Development District is sponsoring a Biomass Utilization Symposium that will bring together industry, academia, government, tribes and community-based organizations to explore the opportunities and challenges of implementing forest biomass utilization projects for fire safety, forest health, renewable energy, and wood products, and supporting the appropriate growth of sustainable, stewardship-based, rural economic development.

“SMEDD is excited to host this important meeting to explore the current science, policies, and practice around biomass utilization” said SMEDD Chair, Robin Bartholow. “We look forward to convening our cross sector community of interest around this important discussion.”

The Symposium will include:

May 2nd:

Organized tours to recycled biomass as soil amendments in Sonoma County, or forest thinning, brush management, prescriptive fire, and biochar production in Mendocino County

Pyrolysis equipment and synfuel production at UC Hopland Research & Extension Center

Social gathering at the Thatcher Inn in Hopland for local refreshments and networking

May 3rd:

The Symposium at the UC Hopland Research and Extension Center Shippey Hall Keynote talks by UCANR Vice President Glenda Humiston and Elizabeth Betancourt, Natural and Working Lands Policy Advisor, Office of Director, California Natural Resources Agency

Biomass Utilization and Basics in North Coast

Forest Stewardship and Wood Products Today and Now

Regional Biomass Product Case Studies: wood products, fuel, energy, and soil health

Community Opportunities and Funding: Making It Real- how to move Biomass Utilization

Sector to create a sustainable and resilient economy

For more information, please visit our event website.

Sponsors and Collaborators include the Sonoma Mendocino Economic Development District, University of California Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Rural County Representatives of California, West Company, Potter Valley Tribe, Hopland Band of Pomo Indians, Mendocino Forest Products Sonoma Water, and Ag Innovations.