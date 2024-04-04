Gridwealth Taps Industry Veteran to Lead Retail Power Business
Jeremy Gonser named CRO of Gridwealth’s Retail Power business.
BOSTON, MA, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gridwealth, a fully integrated developer, operator, and supplier of renewable energy assets, has hired Jeremy Gonser as chief revenue officer of its Retail Power business.

Gonser brings almost two decades of retail power experience over several companies including Constellation Energy, Direct Energy, Champion, Hudson and most recently Shell Energy.
“We built Gridwealth as a company involved in all aspects of the renewable energy value chain; providing clean electricity to commercial and industrial users is the last step in that process,” said David Ellis, Gridwealth founder & CEO. “Jeremy brings expertise and a history of success in retail power and broker management, and we look forward to his leadership in this important part of our business.”
At Shell Energy, Gonser focused on expanding agreements for the distribution of commercial electricity with three of the largest regional transmission organizations (RTO) – PJM, NYISO and ISONE, which collectively serve 20 states and Washington, D.C.
“I am excited to join Gridwealth and help drive the retail power business – a market that is seeing tremendous growth and interest,” said Gonser. “As Gridwealth develops, acquires, or partners on more solar and commercial battery storage projects, our team will connect commercial and industrial customers and brokers to the highly cost-effective, clean power we’ll be generating.”
About Gridwealth
Founded in 2013, Gridwealth is a fully integrated energy company that leverages its development, ownership, and control over solar and storage facilities to drive bottom-line benefits to its commercial & industrial customers. Gridwealth’s products range from third-party provision of energy assets (solar-as-a-tenant), retail electricity supply, discounted utility credits from remote solar farms, and BTM energy management from BESS, together with services spanning from portfolio-level real estate reviews, asset offtake procurement and billing, renewable energy certificate brokerage, power purchase agreements (PPAs), and facility operation and maintenance. Gridwealth partners with commercial and industrial property owners, private companies, public entities, independent power producers, and retail electricity brokers to generate economic benefits and verifiable environmental gains. The company is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with involvement in over 150 projects and a plan to have 500 MW of operating solar assets in its portfolio by 2027. For more information, visit www.gridwealth.com.
