SMB Suite Joins Centre Technologies, Expanding Centre's Microsoft Dynamics 365 Expertise
With SMB's experience in Microsoft Dynamics, Centre will be expanding their expertise into Dynamics, growing their Business Central and Power BI abilities.
The synergies from this acquisition are limitless. The fact that their value ads align with ours makes SMB an overall better solution for our customers and employees.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centre Technologies, the leading full-service IT consulting and managed services provider in Texas and Oklahoma, has acquired SMB Suite, a Cloud Software and IT Solution Provider in Dallas, Texas. With SMB Suite's experience in Microsoft Dynamics, Centre will be expanding their Microsoft expertise into the Microsoft Dynamics solutions, with intent to growing their capabilities in Business Central and Power BI. This acquisition is an example of Centre's pursuit to provide the best quality solutions while maintaining their personalized and local touch.
— Chris Pace CEO and Founder, Centre Technologies
For over 20 years, SMB Suite has been providing experienced Cloud and IT Support to small-medium sized businesses across the US. With a special expertise in Microsoft Dynamics, they have come to be known by their customers as a reputable source for guiding businesses into the cloud and adopting Microsoft Business Central as their primary ERP or Accounting system.
SMB Suite's team will be essential in helping Centre Technologies grow their Microsoft expertise, especially in Microsoft Dynamics solutions including Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Great Plains, and beyond. This is a paramount addition to Centre's current Microsoft services. By joining forces with SMB Suite, Centre Technologies will now be able to provide consulting and support services for all Microsoft solutions in-house, resulting in connected systems and faster problem solving for IT issues.
When asked how this partnership would impact business and the culture at Centre Technologies, CEO and founder, Chris Pace, says, "This is an opportunity like no other. Not only will adding SMB Suite's Dynamics experience allow us to build better relationships, but SMB's organization cares about their people, employees, and clients. This is exactly what Centre strives for. The synergies from this acquisition are limitless. The fact that their value ads align with ours makes SMB an overall better solution for our customers and employees."
Indeed, both companies share synergies in multiple facets. Like Centre, SMB Suite believes in a Value-Added Partnership model which touts an emphasis on the relationship between solution provider and customer so businesses get the personalized support they need, no matter what. Additionally, both businesses build their foundation on providing customers an enterprise experience and personalized services, all with a local touch.
SMB Suite touts specific expertise within the Microsoft Dynamics 365 offerings, serving quality support for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) in Microsoft Dynamics 365. Their focus on supporting businesses' transition from Dynamics Great Plains to Microsoft Business Central will help Centre provide personalized, quality solutions from a fully qualified team.
"The combination of SMB Suite and Centre Technologies brings together an expanded portfolio of products and services for the clients of both companies. We are excited about the opportunity to enhance our existing services with additional resources. Both organizations have very similar cultures with a focus on customers and employees. The result is an exceptional technology partner and an outstanding place to work," says David Greer, CEO of SMB Suite.
Centre Technologies is known for working with businesses across Texas and Oklahoma in a wide variety of industries including law firms, healthcare, energy, public sector, and many others. Customers of SMB Suite will now have access to a suite of IT experts providing a consultative approach to cloud and cybersecurity solutions. With Centre's recent expanded footprint in Oklahoma, SMB Suite's technical consultants will now work alongside businesses across a new region to consult and deliver professional IT services at an affordable cost.
Chris Pace continues by reiterating that "this team will be a groundbreaking asset to accomplish our goal of becoming the leading MSP, and I have complete confidence in the opportunities our combined team will produce. Together, with our people, processes, and technology, no other MSP is offering what we can."
