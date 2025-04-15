Centre Technologies Appoints CFO to Support Strategic Growth Across Texas and Oklahoma

Chris McMahan joins the rapidly growing MSP, Centre Technologies, as CFO. This addition continues to boost Centre's already prominent growth across TX and OK.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centre Technologies , a leading Texas-based Managed Service Provider (MSP), is proud to announce the appointment of Chris McMahan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With an impressive background in accounting, legal, and IT services, as well as extensive experience with private equity-backed organizations, McMahan is set to play a critical role in guiding Centre through its next chapter of strategic expansion.“When I first met Chris Pace and the leadership team, I was immediately impressed with Centre’s business model and track record of organic growth and geographical expansion,” said McMahan. “I’m excited to partner alongside the leadership team and embrace their vision for Centre to become one of the top MSPs in the country.”As Centre continues to expand its footprint across Texas and Oklahoma, McMahan brings a dual focus: scale the business without compromising its strong, people-first culture.“There’s always a risk that growth can dilute the culture that made the company successful in the first place,” he noted. “My job is to help keep our values embedded at every level of the organization—from frontline sales, to service delivery, to back-office operations.”His leadership emphasizes structure, compliance, and reinforcing Centre’s brand identity in every customer and employee interaction. McMahan is already working across departments to ensure consistency and cohesion as Centre integrates new acquisitions and markets."Chris McMahan is someone who can help us not only to grow, but help differentiate us amongst other MSPs," Chris Pace, CEO and Founder of Centre Technologies reports. "His drive to understand our business, our people, and our customers is an exciting addition to our team. Great things in business are never done by one person; they are done by a team of people. At Centre, we have built an amazing team and seen great success, but we are hungry for more. Our industry is changing at a rapid pace, opening the door to great opportunities for our organization. Chris will help us accomplish this goal for the future of our business."McMahan’s approach to finance directly connects to enhancing customer value. As businesses face increasing complexity in the IT landscape—from cybersecurity to rapid advancements in AI—he believes Centre must stay ahead of the curve. With a strong foundation in operational and strategic finance, McMahan’s leadership will ensure Centre’s financial structure supports its broader business goals.He brings a mindset of “value-added finance,” working closely with department leaders to make data-driven decisions, support high-performing teams, and deliver financial insights that fuel smarter, more sustainable growth. As McMahan helps pioneer Centre’s expansion, Centre will continue to rapidly expand markets and develop innovative solutions catered to businesses across Texas and Oklahoma.

