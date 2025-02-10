Centre Technologies Recognized on CRN's 2025 MSP 500 List in the Elite 150

Centre has been recognized by the 2025 CRN Managed Service Provider (MSP) in North America. Centre is recognized as a top 500 MSP, but as an Elite 150 as well.

2025 was a year of...expansion and building stronger relationships in the tech space. We're always honored that [CRN] recognizes us for the things we pride ourselves on offering to our customers.” — Chris Pace CEO and Founder, Centre Technologies

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Managed Service Providers are at the core of success for businesses worldwide. Without these pivotal services, much of the world's primary needs would not be met. Centre Technologies is proud to be recognized for providing those distinguished services.Centre Technologies has been featured on the MSP 500 List in 2016, 2019-2024. 2025 marks its fifth consecutive listing. Through this rewarding recognition, Centre Technologies has been acknowledged for its game-changing, forward-thinking cloud and cybersecurity strategies that are changing the landscape of the IT channel.Centre has helped businesses in Houston, Dallas, and Austin, San Antonio, and Tulsa, OK to increase operational efficiency, improve IT investments, and innovate IT solutions that promote exponential growth via exceptional managed services. Most recently they opened their second office in Oklahoma.CRN’s 2025 MSP 500 List is separated into three categories: The Security 100, the Pioneer 250, and the Elite 150. The Security 100 list highlights MSPs with expertise in cloud-based security services. The Pioneer 250 list recognizes businesses that have built their business model around providing managed services to the SMB market. The Elite 150 list highlights businesses that have an extensive managed services portfolio. This includes both on-premises and off-premises capabilities built for both midmarket and enterprise customers.In order to provide premier solutions Centre employs quality tools including, but not limited to, Backup and Disaster Recovery, Proactive Vulnerability Scanning, and most recently, they rolled out their expertise in Microsoft Dynamics . Centre remains passionate about delivering an enterprise-grade experience with personalized service and a local touch to businesses across the SMB space in Texas and the surrounding areas.For more information on Centre Technologies and its technology solutions and IT services, visit the website. The MSP 500 list is featured in the February 2025 issue of CRN and online.

