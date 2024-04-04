Actall appoints Badger Reps for Western US

Actall offers an accurate patented solution that works where competitors fall short” — Cliff Hamilton President, Badger Reps

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actall Corporation has appointed Badger Reps, a leading manufacturers’ rep firm specializing in Security, Audio Visual, Controls and Infrastructure products as Actall’s product representative for California, Nevada, Utah, Hawaii, Arizona,New Mexico and Hawaii.

Badger represents some of the Security Industry’s leading brands, offering security solutions for integrators, consultants, and distributors throughout their territory. From their base in Huntington Beach, CA, Badger’s team has spent over two decades focusing on the Security market and has a stellar record producing results for the brands that they represent. "We’re extremely excited to join forces with Actall at a time when real time location data is a crucial necessity. This amazing alliance will further help us provide thought provoking solutions for our partners and customers alike,” said Cliff Hamilton, Founder of Badger Reps. “Actall offers an accurate patented solution that works where competitors fall short, which makes a significant impact on our customers’ success."

“We have been working with Cliff and his team for some time,” said Bob Hampe, President & CEO of Actall. “Badger had originally approached us for a nationwide opportunity with one of their clients; during the process of evaluating our ATLAS system, it was very evident that they were a firm that we wanted to work with on a more structured basis.”

About Badger Reps

Badger Reps represents a full line of synergistic products that work together in well thought out security designs aimed at solving our customers’ business requirements. Our products range from Security, Networking, Audio Visual, Automation, AI Video Analytics, System Design, and Consulting. Our reps at Badger Reps assess your needs and provide common sense solutions that work. We will provide you with superior customer service, best in class training, and from time to time as needed, a team of collaborators unparalleled in the market space. Badger Reps covers the California, Nevada, Utah, Hawaii, Arizona, and New Mexico territories with a team that pulls in 30+ years in the security industry.

About Actall Corporation

Actall Corporation is an experienced GovTech RTLS provider, specializing in complex architecture. We design safety and locating systems to meet owner criteria in environments where other providers cannot, including jails/prisons, mental health centers, state capitals and courts. Actall systems leverage accurate locating technologies for patients, inmates, staff, visitors and assets to generate valuable intelligence.