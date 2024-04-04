Structure Improvement Projects Scheduled on Interstate 29 Near Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Contact: Harry Johnston, Sioux Falls Area Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Monday, April 8, 2024, a structure improvement project is scheduled to begin on three separate structures on Interstate 29 in the Sioux Falls area. The project locations are exit 94 (Baltic), the I-29 bridge over 254th Street, and exit 64 (Worthing), in both the northbound and southbound lanes. The overall completion date for this $4.2 million project is Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

On Wednesday, April 10, 2024, another structure replacement project is scheduled to begin on I-29 at exits 50 and 59. The project will consist of improvements to the overpass bridge at exit 50 and both the northbound and southbound bridges at exit 59. The overall completion date for this $2.4 million project is Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.

For both projects, lane closures will be in place in the driving and passing lanes intermittently as the contractor begins grinding the roadway and bridge decks. The lane closures will continue throughout the projects to allow for bridge deck repairs, replacement of approach slabs, placing surface treatment, and guardrail replacement. Motorists should expect delays through the work zone; and should be alert for workers, equipment, and sudden slowing traffic.

The prime contractor on both projects is BX Civil & Construction, Inc. of Dell Rapids, SD.

