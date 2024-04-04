Submit Release
MPD Investigating Fatal E-Bike Crash in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating an E-Bike traffic crash that resulted in the death of a man.

 

The preliminary investigation revealed that on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at approximately 10:50 p.m., a man and a woman were riding separate DC Bike Share E-Bikes westbound in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest. The man who was riding ahead of the woman, slowed down near the intersection of 7th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest. The woman’s E-Bike collided with the man’s E-Bike causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

 

On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, the man died from his injuries.

 

The man has been identified as 43-year-old Michael Goldstone of Northwest, DC.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

CCN: 24046280

 

###

